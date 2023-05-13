SATURDAY, MAY 13
ATKINSON: Kid’s Fishing Derby (Up to age 12)
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
8-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Town Hall Pond, 19 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
EAST KINGSTON: Benefit Golf Tournament
Registration at 7:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Apple Hill Golf Club, 69 East Road
Cost: $120 per player / Proceeds to benefit Sanborn-Epping Ice Hockey team
Register or sponsorships, https://forms.gle/Fj1NMQ2nSWWk6wRn7
Questions? Email: sanborneppinghockeyboosters@gmail.com
KINGSTON: Kingston State Park Clean Up Day
Volunteers are needed to rake, pick up limbs and other debris, and clean the shoreline to make the Park ready for a new season.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston State Park, Main Street
Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156
SATURDAY, MAY 13 Continued
PLAISTOW: Plant Sale
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011
LONDONDERRY: Explorer’s Workshop: What’s the Buzz (Ages 9-14)
Tweens and teens will explore the world of pollinators and flowers. During the one-hour workshop, students will learn about the different parts of flowers and how they are pollinated. There will be a pollination game and other activities including a flower smash art project.
10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Saturday Steam (Ages K-3)
What will a plant do to find the sun? Design a potato maze and find out!
10:30 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: ‘Little Women’
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $12 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
SUNDAY, MAY 14
DERRY: ‘Little Women’
2 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Cost: $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), $12 for age 17 and under
Tickets: 603-669-7469 / www.majestictheatre.net
MONDAY, MAY 15
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Fiber Fest
Come share your fiber crafts at the library! Knitting, cross-stitch, crocheting, latch hook, or anything else you are working on. Chat with fellow crafters, bounce ideas off each other and maybe learn something new!
2:30-3:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Poetry Contest Reception
Winners and runner-ups from all categories will read their poems aloud and receive their prizes.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.