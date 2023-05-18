THURSDAY, MAY 18
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Book Discussion Series
A discussion on “Tattoos on the Heart,” by Fr. Gregory Boyle will be held for 5-weeks. This hope-filled and spiritually uplifting book celebrates the strength, compassion and humanity of people often ostracized in our society.
10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / office@hampsteaducc.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Senior Luncheon
Kingston Recreation welcomes Kingston Seniors for lunch! Menu includes grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink.
12:30 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
Cost: $5
Must register: 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
The group is currently reading “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
ATKINSON: Gardening Presentation
Anyone with a backyard, garden, or landscaped area can help wildlife by altering their landscaping and gardening practices. Learn about wildlife and habitats, plant choice, use of native plants, nest boxes and feeders, and issues such as invasive plants.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group Meetings
Held on the 3rd Thursday
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, MAY 19
NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.
North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street
Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150
Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give blood. Help save lives.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Appointment: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (enter sandowncommunity)
DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Activity & Play Group (Ages 0-6)
Parents and caregivers, bring your children for a kid-friendly craft, story, snack and play time. No registration required.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NEWTON: Blood Drive
11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road
Pre-registration with the Red Cross for an appointment time is strongly encouraged. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.RedCrossBlood.org and entering Newton Community. All donors are eligible for a $10 e-gift card.
LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark
Join Peter Quill, Groot, and friends on an intergalactic adventure during a showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, the 2014 Marvel film (Rated PG-13), along with refreshments and raffle prizes.
6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
DERRY: Interfaith Program
Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.
7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
SATURDAY, MAY 20
ATKINSON: Bake, Books & Yard Sale
Sponsored by The Friends of the Kimball Library. Takes place during Atkinson’s Town Wide Yard Sale.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale
Maps will be available at the Community Center, Kimball Library, and Atkinson Village Store.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide
Info: www.awcc-nh.org
Questions? Donna McKinney: 603-494-8653
HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Lions Electronics and Appliances Recycling Fundraiser Event
Bring your old or unwanted appliances, electronics, televisions, computers, monitors, laptops, BBQ grills, scrap metal, propane tanks (with the valve removed), microwaves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, VCRs, etc to be responsibly recycled.
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street (weather permitting)
Proceeds will go directly towards the Lions’ charitable endeavors in the Greater Hampstead Community.
Questions? Gerry Foster: 603-505-1819 / gmfosterjr415@gmail.com
CHESTER: Herb and Plant Sale
The Rockingham Herb Society’s annual sale of herbs and plants, held rain or shine.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Stephen’s Memorial Hall, 5 Chester Street (Rte 121)
DERRY: Spring Hazardous Waste Day
For residents of Derry and Londonderry
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Running Brook School, 1 W Running Brook Lane, across from the entrance to the Fairways complex
Info: www.londonderrynh.org
Questions? Robert Kerry: 603-432-1100, ext.137 / Email: rkerry@londonderrynh.org
KINGSTON: Plant Sale and Raffle
Shop from a wide assortment of herbs, vegetables, annuals, perennials, and native plants along with locally-grown plants from community members’ gardens.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life — Donate Blood!
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
To register, 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
EAST KINGSTON: Book, Bake, and Plant Sale
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road
Info: 603-642-8333
SANDOWN: Trivia Game (Virtual)
Three rounds will be played with 10 questions in each round. A bonus round will be offered if there is time. This month’s edition: Babies!
12-1:30 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Interfaith Program
Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.
1-2:30 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
SALEM: Ham & Bean Supper
4:30-6 p.m., North Salem United Methodist Church, 389 North Main Street
Cost: $10 for Adults, $9 for Seniors, $5 for age 10 and younger
Info: www.northsalemumc.org
HAVERHILL: Kristen Ford in Concert (Ages 18+)
An Indie rock rising star, Kristen Ford is a singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, trouble maker and bridger of the gap between worlds. As a queer bi-racial teen, she turned to music and made it her life’s work. Her 5 albums attest to the versatility of her music as she blends the styles of reggae, indie, folk and blues into a lively, unique all-body performance that even may include beatboxing.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street
Admission: $20
Info/tickets: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, MAY 21
PLAISTOW: Special Fishing Derby
A Derby for children that need a little extra space or have other personal requirements.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 8 Mayray Ave
Questions? Email: Jon@odscorp.com
DERRY: Interfaith Program
Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.
10 a.m., Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
MONDAY, MAY 22
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Free Craft Class
Come make a fun craft and visit with friends!
9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Sign up with Joyce: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)
Today you will be making Smoothie Bowls!
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: ‘Invasive Plants of New Hampshire’
Learn how to identify some of the most aggressive non-native plants that can be found here in the Granite State, and how to control them.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: ‘Anxious Nation’ Film Screening
Anxious Nation explores and captures the many faces and facets of anxiety. This feature-length documentary takes a deep look into the crisis of anxiety and mental health in America, especially its impact on youth (ages 10-26) and families. The film is informative and brings a hopeful message in addressing this significant mental health challenge facing our youth.
6:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Must register: www.PlaistowLibrary.com (go to Events)
LONDONDERRY: Open House for Volunteer Mentors
The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteer mentors to help high school students with two airplane-building projects.
7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Please RSVP: 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or email ldearborn@nhahs.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.