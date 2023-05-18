THURSDAY, MAY 18

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Book Discussion Series

A discussion on “Tattoos on the Heart,” by Fr. Gregory Boyle will be held for 5-weeks. This hope-filled and spiritually uplifting book celebrates the strength, compassion and humanity of people often ostracized in our society.

10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / office@hampsteaducc.org

KINGSTON: Kingston Senior Luncheon

Kingston Recreation welcomes Kingston Seniors for lunch! Menu includes grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink.

12:30 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125

Cost: $5

Must register: 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com

HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club

The group is currently reading “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman.

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Thursdays

1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire

3rd Thursday of each month

Come find out what new ideas they are working on!

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

ATKINSON: Gardening Presentation

Anyone with a backyard, garden, or landscaped area can help wildlife by altering their landscaping and gardening practices. Learn about wildlife and habitats, plant choice, use of native plants, nest boxes and feeders, and issues such as invasive plants.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group Meetings

Held on the 3rd Thursday

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, MAY 19

NORTH ANDOVER: Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic

The Catmobile is coming to North Andover, offering a low-cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic.

North Andover Police Station, 1475 Osgood Street

Cost: Male cats: $100 / Female cats: $150

Appointment required: 978-465-1940 / www.mrfrs.org/catmobile

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give blood. Help save lives.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Appointment: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org (enter sandowncommunity)

DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Activity & Play Group (Ages 0-6)

Parents and caregivers, bring your children for a kid-friendly craft, story, snack and play time. No registration required.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NEWTON: Blood Drive

11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road

Pre-registration with the Red Cross for an appointment time is strongly encouraged. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-733-2767 or online at www.RedCrossBlood.org and entering Newton Community. All donors are eligible for a $10 e-gift card.

LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark

Join Peter Quill, Groot, and friends on an intergalactic adventure during a showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, the 2014 Marvel film (Rated PG-13), along with refreshments and raffle prizes.

6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

DERRY: Interfaith Program

Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.

7:15 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

SATURDAY, MAY 20

ATKINSON: Bake, Books & Yard Sale

Sponsored by The Friends of the Kimball Library. Takes place during Atkinson’s Town Wide Yard Sale.

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale

Maps will be available at the Community Center, Kimball Library, and Atkinson Village Store.

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide

Info: www.awcc-nh.org

Questions? Donna McKinney: 603-494-8653

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Lions Electronics and Appliances Recycling Fundraiser Event

Bring your old or unwanted appliances, electronics, televisions, computers, monitors, laptops, BBQ grills, scrap metal, propane tanks (with the valve removed), microwaves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, VCRs, etc to be responsibly recycled.

8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street (weather permitting)

Proceeds will go directly towards the Lions’ charitable endeavors in the Greater Hampstead Community.

Questions? Gerry Foster: 603-505-1819 / gmfosterjr415@gmail.com

CHESTER: Herb and Plant Sale

The Rockingham Herb Society’s annual sale of herbs and plants, held rain or shine.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Stephen’s Memorial Hall, 5 Chester Street (Rte 121)

DERRY: Spring Hazardous Waste Day

For residents of Derry and Londonderry

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Running Brook School, 1 W Running Brook Lane, across from the entrance to the Fairways complex

Info: www.londonderrynh.org

Questions? Robert Kerry: 603-432-1100, ext.137 / Email: rkerry@londonderrynh.org

KINGSTON: Plant Sale and Raffle

Shop from a wide assortment of herbs, vegetables, annuals, perennials, and native plants along with locally-grown plants from community members’ gardens.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life — Donate Blood!

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

To register, 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

EAST KINGSTON: Book, Bake, and Plant Sale

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road

Info: 603-642-8333

SANDOWN: Trivia Game (Virtual)

Three rounds will be played with 10 questions in each round. A bonus round will be offered if there is time. This month’s edition: Babies!

12-1:30 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Interfaith Program

Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.

1-2:30 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

SALEM: Ham & Bean Supper

4:30-6 p.m., North Salem United Methodist Church, 389 North Main Street

Cost: $10 for Adults, $9 for Seniors, $5 for age 10 and younger

Info: www.northsalemumc.org

HAVERHILL: Kristen Ford in Concert (Ages 18+)

An Indie rock rising star, Kristen Ford is a singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, trouble maker and bridger of the gap between worlds. As a queer bi-racial teen, she turned to music and made it her life’s work. Her 5 albums attest to the versatility of her music as she blends the styles of reggae, indie, folk and blues into a lively, unique all-body performance that even may include beatboxing.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, 16 Ashland Street

Admission: $20

Info/tickets: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, MAY 21

PLAISTOW: Special Fishing Derby

A Derby for children that need a little extra space or have other personal requirements.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 8 Mayray Ave

Questions? Email: Jon@odscorp.com

DERRY: Interfaith Program

Sasha Soreff combines emotion and movement to interpret the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity, creating a fun, interactive space for congregants/parishioners to engage with spiritual texts and themes with movement-based story-telling.

10 a.m., Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

MONDAY, MAY 22

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Free Craft Class

Come make a fun craft and visit with friends!

9 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Sign up with Joyce: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Family Fun in the Kitchen (Virtual)

Today you will be making Smoothie Bowls!

4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for link: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: ‘Invasive Plants of New Hampshire’

Learn how to identify some of the most aggressive non-native plants that can be found here in the Granite State, and how to control them.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: ‘Anxious Nation’ Film Screening

Anxious Nation explores and captures the many faces and facets of anxiety. This feature-length documentary takes a deep look into the crisis of anxiety and mental health in America, especially its impact on youth (ages 10-26) and families. The film is informative and brings a hopeful message in addressing this significant mental health challenge facing our youth.

6:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Must register: www.PlaistowLibrary.com (go to Events)

LONDONDERRY: Open House for Volunteer Mentors

The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteer mentors to help high school students with two airplane-building projects.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Please RSVP: 603-669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or email ldearborn@nhahs.org

