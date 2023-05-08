MONDAY, MAY 8

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)

Mondays

Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.

10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color

Mondays

Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.

12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: What’s the Scoop Around Town

Stop by to meet over 50 different organizations, clubs, services, camps and non profits (including The Upper Room) and find out what is happening in and around Derry. Enjoy ice cream and raffles.

6-8 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Food for Thought!

Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month

Every month they each pick a recipe from a theme, prepare the food and meet together to taste and critique. You must follow the recipe you choose! May’s theme is Mexican. A great way to refine your cooking skills, explore new cuisine, and gather with other foodies.

6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

TUESDAY, MAY 9

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays

Tuesdays

Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Free Film Screening

Come watch “She Said” at the Library!

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group

Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801

Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Every other Tuesday

Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Cribbage at the Library!

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month

All skill levels welcome. Boards and cards are provided.

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join us for great conversation and great times knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop

Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.

3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required. There will not be a meeting in July and August.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Non-fiction Book Group

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Author Program: Tales of the Canadian Wilderness

Are you trying to get into vacation mode? Come to the Derry Public Library for a look at the Canadian wilderness. Local author John Doelman takes us on a journey through the Quetico Provincial Park using pictures and poems, giving us a look at nature’s beauty.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday

A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.

7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

