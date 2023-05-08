MONDAY, MAY 8
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Ages 0-3)
Mondays
Join for simple stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs modeling after the Mother Goose curriculum. Please feel welcome to stay after the session to allow for playtime and socializing for all ages.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime (Toddlers-Preschool)
Mondays
Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Individuals bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: What’s the Scoop Around Town
Stop by to meet over 50 different organizations, clubs, services, camps and non profits (including The Upper Room) and find out what is happening in and around Derry. Enjoy ice cream and raffles.
6-8 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Food for Thought!
Meets on the 2nd Monday of each month
Every month they each pick a recipe from a theme, prepare the food and meet together to taste and critique. You must follow the recipe you choose! May’s theme is Mexican. A great way to refine your cooking skills, explore new cuisine, and gather with other foodies.
6-7:15 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
TUESDAY, MAY 9
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Class
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
Join for itty bitty stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs and simple crafts.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Tech Help Tuesdays
Tuesdays
Need assistance with phones, tablets, or a laptop? We can even help you connect your phone to your car! If you need assistance with your desktop computer, please call ahead.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Free Film Screening
Come watch “She Said” at the Library!
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Every other Tuesday
Do you like to knit and/or crochet? Would you like to make some new fiber friends? Meet up to knit, crochet and chat. Bring a project to work on and make some new friends.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Cribbage at the Library!
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month
All skill levels welcome. Boards and cards are provided.
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join us for great conversation and great times knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop
Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.
3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required. There will not be a meeting in July and August.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SALEM: Non-fiction Book Group
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Author Program: Tales of the Canadian Wilderness
Are you trying to get into vacation mode? Come to the Derry Public Library for a look at the Canadian wilderness. Local author John Doelman takes us on a journey through the Quetico Provincial Park using pictures and poems, giving us a look at nature’s beauty.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday
A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.
7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
