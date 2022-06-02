CONCORD, N.H. – It was a busy day at the Secretary of State’s office in Concord as candidates up and down the ballot filed in to register to run for office.
Wednesday was the first day to file. By noon, at least 50 candidates had registered, staff members said.
State Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, filed to run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH.
“In New Hampshire, we’re already seeing the benefits of the new Education Freedom Account program. Likewise, we should expand the Federal 529 Education Savings Account program to allow homeschooling & home learning expenses. Since May of 2019, we’ve seen home schooling rates triple,” Morse said on social media Wednesday.
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton said, “In the State Senate, I’ve seen firsthand how Chuck Morse would be a rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell’s extreme agenda of banning abortion nationwide, punishing women for seeking reproductive health care, and shilling for corporate special interests.
“The future of Granite Staters’ reproductive rights and access to abortion are at stake in this election, which is why we must re-elect Senator Maggie Hassan in November,” Whitley said.
Bruce Fenton of Durham, a bitcoin activist and investor who is running in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in District 2, asked if he could pay the filing fee in bitcoin. He was told no.
“I’m running to fight evil and tyranny and for freedom, peace, the Constitution and sound economics,” Fenton said on Twitter.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party released a news release about Fenton: “Today Bitcoin investor and Free State extremist Bruce Fenton filed his US Senate campaign with the Secretary of State’s office. In response, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley asked: ‘Who?’”
Lily Tang Williams signed up to run for District 2 Congress as a Republican.
According to her bio, Tang Williams was a law school assistant professor at Fudan University, Shanghai, China who became an American entrepreneur and an educator. She is the chair of New Hampshire Asian American Coalition and was elected Supervisor of the Checklist in Weare. She has been married to John Williams for 31 years and they have three adult children.
All 400 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs as are 24 seats in the Senate, five on the Executive Council, the governor’s office, two U.S. Congressional seats, and one U.S. Senate seat, now held by Maggie Hassan.
