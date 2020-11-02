New Hampshire court officials and attorneys have pivoted since the start of the pandemic to hold an unprecedented 13,000 court hearings virtually, New Hampshire Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said during a discussion with reporters.
She explained only about 500 hearings have been held in person, but as plans come together for more criminal and grand juries to convene, there isn’t necessarily a backlog of cases to catch up on.
“There are cases that have been delayed three to five months,” she said Thursday. “That, we don’t like to see of course. Everything at this point is scheduled for at least some kind of conference so that we can more accurately manage those cases.”
Besides advising attorneys how to navigate the new hearing platform, Nadeau said an important part of her job since March has been assuring the safety of limited jurors permitted in select courthouses.
She said jurors have mostly expressed feeling safe and pleased with how proceedings have gone.
Masks are issued upon entrance to courthouses and are required to remain on. The only exception is lunchtime, according to Nadeau, during which jurors are not allowed to speak.
“They can’t talk while they’re eating lunch,” she said. “The talking becomes a problem then (meaning an increased possibility of spreading illness through airborne droplets).”
The courthouses that have been allowed to host some jurors are the ones with the best ventilation, Nadeau explained.
As an added safety measure, some courtrooms have been equipped with portable carbon dioxide monitors.
Initial letters notifying jurors of their civic duty explain the processes in place to mitigate panic.
Nadeau explained the accommodations have been made to balance the scale of public safety and fair trials.
“We make sure the witnesses are wearing clear masks so jurors can see their demeanor,” she said, for example.
Concerns about appointing a full jury have also been mitigated. Nadeau has personally excused folks with proven medical issues that put them at risk for contracting COVID-19, as well as caretakers and the elderly.
"I was concerned at first about finding qualified jurors," she said. "We saw some COVID related reasons to get out of jury duty, but it was a lot less than I thought. We haven't had a problem securing a jury."