N.H. SENATE
DISTRICT 14: LONDONDERRY, HUDSON, AUBURN
Incumbent Republican Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry won another term for state senator for the state senate's District 14, defeating Democratic opponent and fellow Londonderry resident Nancy Hendricks.
District 14 includes Londonderry, Hudson and Auburn.
Carson earned 19,082 votes to Hendricks' 13,330 votes.
Londonderry voters gave Carson 8,605 votes, Auburn 2,423 votes, and Hudson 8,054.
Hendricks earned 6,461 votes in Londonderry, 1,310 in Auburn, and 5,559 in Hudson.
Carson has served 12 years in the New Hampshire state Senate and before that served eight years in the state House of Representatives.
Hendricks served many years on the Londonderry School Board, including years as its chairman.
DISTRICT 19: DERRY, WINDHAM, HAMPSTEAD
Incumbent state Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, will return to Concord for another term as state senator in District 19.
Birdsell beat out her Democratic challenger Joshua Bourdon of Derry in Tuesday's election by a total vote count, in early unofficial results, of 18,262 to 13,477.
This will be Birdsell's fourth term in the state Senate.
Before serving in the Senate, Birdsell served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (2010-14).
Bourdon, a Derry town councilor, thanked Birdsell in a statement on social media after the election and wished her good luck in her return to the Senate.
DISTRICT 22: SALEM, ATKINSON, PELHAM, PLAISTOW
After facing Democratic challenger Tom Haynes of Salem, Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, won District 22 by about a 30-point margin, according to unofficial election results.
In his hometown, Morse took the race by more than double: 11,007 votes to Haynes' 5,865.
Morse continued to hold a large lead in Atkinson and Pelham, winning 3,324 to 1,651 and 5,292 to 2,940 respectively.
In Plaistow, Morse won 2,658 to 1,617.
N.H. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 5: LONDONDERRY
All Republican state representative candidates on the ballot Tuesday earned enough votes for a sweep in the town's election.
Fourteen candidates, seven GOP and seven Democrats, were vying for a state representative win in the Rockingham County District 5 race.
But Republican incumbents ruled the day with six of the top seven taking the biggest tallies.
Earning the most votes in early unofficial numbers was incumbent Al Baldasaro with 7,681 votes; other incumbents totals were Tom Dolan, 7,759 votes; David Lundgren, 7,755 votes; Betsy McKinney, 7,610 votes; Doug Thomas, 7,103 votes, and Sherman Packard, 6,976 votes.
Newcomer Wayne MacDonald rounded out the winning seven with 6,752 votes.
Democrats not making the cut were incumbent Anne Warner, 6,350 votes; Ted Combes won 6,293 votes; Martha Smith took 6,000 votes; Robin Skudlarek won 5,765 votes; Luisa Piette took 5,680 votes; Paul Skudlarek won 5,495 votes, and Mack Leathurby won 5,291 votes.
Londonderry voters cast 16,075 ballots in the election.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 6: DERRY
A slate of Republican state representative candidates won the night in Tuesday's election in Rockingham County's District 6, taking all 10 open spots over 10 Democratic challengers.
Derry voters cast 18,100 ballots at the polls, giving all 10 spots to the GOP, including seven incumbents.
Taking the top vote tally in early unofficial results was incumbent David Love with 8,134 votes; incumbents Phyllis Katsakiores and Richard Tripp, won 7,812 and 7,727 votes, respectively.
Other winning vote totals went to Anne Copp, 7,440 votes; Erica Layon, 7,404 votes; incumbent Katherine Prudhomme O'Brien with 7,392 votes; Mary Ann Kimball, 7,348 votes; incumbents John Potucek, David Milz, and Stephen Pearson took 7,266, 7,171, and 7,169 votes, respectively.
Democrats not making the cut included incumbent Mary Eisner, 6,337 votes; Mary Till, 5,943 votes; Erin Spencer with 5,648 votes; Amy Dattner-Levy, 5,602 votes; Paul Doolittle, 5,591 votes; Michelle Sawyer Moge, 5,482 votes; Thomas Wood, 5,534 votes; Beatrice Vargas, 5,371 votes; Johnathan West, 5,127 votes, and Owen Ingram with 4,912 votes.
Brenda Willis, running as an Undeclared candidate, won 2,667 votes.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 7: WINDHAM
Republicans held the four Rockingham District 7 state representative seats Tuesday, according to the town's unofficial results.
Republican incumbent state representatives Mary Griffin, Charles McMahon and Bob Lynn held commanding leads with 5,292, 5,256 and 4,786 votes respectively.
Newcomer Republican Julius Soti won by a 24-vote margin over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent with 4,480 votes to her 4,456.
Democrats Valarie Roman, Henri Azibert and Ioana Singureanu received 3,415, 2,787 and 2,764 votes respectively.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 8: SALEM
The nine Republicans vying to represent Rockingham District 8 won big Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Though he wasn't an incumbent this year, the New Hampshire GOP Communications Director Joe Sweeney took the most votes — 8,795.
Political newcomer and long-time Salem resident Republican Susan Vandacasteele garnered 8,016 votes to win a seat.
Incumbents Republican representatives John Sytek, Daryl Abbas, Fred Doucette and Everette McBride held on to their seats with 8,494, 8,086, 8,101 and 8,021 votes respectively.
Republican representatives also remained in the House Betty I. Gay, John Janigian and Bob Elliot kept their seats with 7,977, 7,870 and 7,703 votes respectively.
There was a 1,402 vote deficit between Elliot and top Democrat Bonnie Wright who amassed 6,301 votes.
Wright's fellow Democrats Maureen G. Thibault, Sara Dillingham, Claire E. Karibian and Jacqueline Muollo each won 5,447, 5,418, 5,391 and 5,194 votes respectively. Donna Loranger, Greg Davis, Cam Iannalfo and Sean Lewis won 5,118, 5,040, 5,031 and 4,895 votes respectively.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 13: HAMPSTEAD, KINGSTON
Republican incumbents Joe Guthrie, Kenneth Weyler, David Welch, and Dennis Green kept their seats as state representatives in Rockingham County's 13th District.
Guthrie was the top vote earner with 5,407; Weyler second with 5,057; Welch third with 4,932 votes; and Green fourth 4,759.
Democratic challengers Laurie Warnock, Trisha Tidd, Jim LaValley and Mindy Collins lost out.
Warnock was fifth with 3,438 votes; Tidd sixth with 3,222; LaValley seventh, 3,185; and Collins last, 3,093.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 14: ATKINSON, PLAISTOW
Akin to Rockingham District 13, Rockingham's 14th District re-elected four incumbent Republicans to the House of Representatives.
Peter Torosian came in first with 5,353 votes; Debra DeSimone second with 5,035; Norman Major third with 4,979; and Robert Harb fourth with 4,702.
Defeated Democrats Kay Galloway, Kate Delfino, Nancy Bishop and George Hamblen earned 3,613, 3,318, 3,019, and 2,771 votes respectively.
ROCKINGHAM DISTRICT 34: ATKINSON, HAMPSTEAD, KINGSTON, PLAISTOW
Incumbent Republican Mark Pearson beat out Democrat Lisa DeMio in Rockingham District 34's state representative.
Pearson earned 11,132 votes while his challenger, DeMio, took 7,086.
Pearson has held his position since 2016. In addition to being a state representative, he is a pastor at Trinity Church in Kingston.
Rockingham District 34 is a floterial, or one where the cities and towns within it are also part of other districts.