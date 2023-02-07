NEWTON — Local champion of drug reform Doug Griffin and his wife Pam received an unexpected call last week that led them quickly to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, bound for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning.
The Griffins were invited by President Joe Biden to the State of the Union address, with the likes of rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by Memphis police officers.
The quick trip to the nation’s capital will be a whirlwind for the Newton couple, putting in face time with New Hampshire delegates and attending the annual joint session of Congress.
White House officials said guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people.”
The Griffins are attending in memory of their 20-year-old daughter, Courtney Griffin, who died of a heroin overdose in 2014. She was scheduled to go to rehab that week.
Since then, the family has been steadfast about sharing Courtney’s struggles with addiction while advocating for a better future.
“I never wanted Courtney to be defined by her addiction. But her death has opened doors for us that otherwise…we would have never been able to get the message out,” Doug Griffin said from the airport this week. “It’s a bitter pill.”
Two years ago, the Griffins sent a letter to the Bidens.
“I let them know that there’s a lot being done, and I’d love to sit down at the Oval Office to discuss this,” he said. “They obviously listen. My message to everyone is that your voice is heard. You need to speak up.”
Doug Griffin will attend the presidential address at a time when Biden touts federal efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
Busy with two family businesses back at home, Doug Griffin continues to partner with organizations like the Good Samaritan Network, working to equip churches with tools to support the community during times of crisis.
He serves on an advisory board of the Northeast Node, as a member with the Addiction Policy Forum family advisory board, and on the Southern New Hampshire Coalition for Healthy Youth steering committee.
His eventual goal, he said on his way to Washington, D.C., is to develop recovery-friendly communities with low-income housing units.
Despite the impactful resume spanning eight years since losing Courtney, Doug Griffin refers to himself as “just a guy.”
“I don’t have a business card, and a lot of the people invited to the State of the Union don’t either,” he explained. “We’re just regular people facing adversity.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
