CONCORD, N.H. – Top House Republicans explained their support for two new state fuel and electric assistance programs at a news conference last Thursday and blamed the problem of high heat and electric prices on the Democrats in Washington.
They urged voters on Nov. 8 to choose Republicans up and down the ballot to reduce the chance expensive renewable energy programs favored by Democrats will be passed.
But Democrats said they heard no solutions from the Republicans on the energy crisis and expect that the next legislative session will again see the two sides polarized on initiatives. After the Democrats sent a press release challenging Republican comments on energy, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, sent out a news release saying Democrats were promoting false information.
One thing that Republicans said at the news conference they might be willing to revisit is biomass production in-state provided it is not cost-prohibitive to the consumer.
Packard along with House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn; House Science, Technology and Energy Committee Chairman Michael Vose, R-Epping, and state Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, assistant minority leader, spoke to the crisis facing the state and nation this coming winter with energy prices expected to skyrocket.
The press conference was held in the lobby of the Legislative Office Building and it was attended by some Democrats.
Packard said Republican leaders met with state fuel providers a month ago, who were unable to give them estimates on how much higher the price of a gallon of oil would go this winter.
He said that triggered the legislative decision to vote to authorize money to provide $650 a month relief to individuals in two new state programs aimed at helping middle-income residents.
On Sept. 15, the House and Senate in a bipartisan fashion concurred and Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 2023.
Packard said those who will benefit are residents who do not qualify for the federal Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program because their income is a bit too high.
On Tuesday, the Executive Council voted unanimously on contracts to move those general fund dollars out. The Manchester area is getting $15 million, Southwest Community Services in Keene is receiving $4.6 million, Belknap-Merrimack County CAP will distribute $5.4, Dover’s Strafford County CAP is receiving $2.9 million and Tri-County CAP in Berlin will be receiving roughly $6.2 million.
The money will go directly to their heat and electric utility and not be received as a check in the mail with $200 credit on electricity and $450 for fuel for those who qualify.
Packard called it the “largest one-time energy assistance package in history. We had to do this because of the failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.”
He noted that in the news Thursday was a report that OPEC+ plans to cut oil production by 2 million gallons a day, a matter being met as political in Washington and angering the Biden Administration.
This is expected to add to the rising prices this winter. Packard said the Biden Administration has shut down pipeline projects and Alaskan oil exploration and pursued policies to make existing resources unaffordable.
Packard said due to New Hampshire’s good fiscal policy, the state is able to help, and “we hope this is going to be enough but if oil prices continue,” Packard said, “We might have to look at it again. We hope we don’t have to. Make no mistake about it, this is Washington’s fault.”
