CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A task force created to review domestic violence cases in New Hampshire’s court system is holding its first hearing this Friday.
The hearing will be at the state Supreme Court building in Concord from 1 to 4 p.m. to field input from the public as the task force considers recommendations on subjects for review.
The task force was formed last year as the judicial branch reviewed the case of a woman who was shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, a month after a judge denied her request for a permanent protective order.
While concluding that the judge reasonably applied the law to the facts of the case, the review made recommendations, such as reviewing and updating protection order-related forms, and providing access to legal assistance to domestic violence survivors.
A court order says the group will look at existing court “practice and procedure” in cases involving domestic violence allegations; analyze the status of state law regarding domestic violence, including the legal definition of “abuse” and its relationship to intimate partner violence; and explore opportunities to give victims more access to lawyers and victim advocates, among other subjects.
The group is scheduled to release its report by March 1.