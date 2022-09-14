New Hampshire towns and cities underwent new protocols for the state primary election that held up elections results, keeping poll workers at their posts well into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.
The new requirements were prompted by Windham's 2020 general election results during which folded ballots were improperly counted.
“What the legislature did was require additional reporting on the turn of votes to list the number of 'over votes' and 'under votes' for each race on the ballot,” said Secretary of State David Scanlan.
Voting machines are now programmed to return a ballot to voters when it reads an 'over vote,” meaning someone filled in too many circles in a category on the ballot.
Those ballots would then be put aside and hand-counted at the end of the night.
Scanlan noted this created additional work for town moderators and poll workers.
“It took longer to get the results— in some cases, a couple hours longer,” Scanlan said.
Atkinson Town Moderator Jim Garrity said during a livestream that it took a long time to tally votes not only because of the state legislation, but also the influx of write-in votes.
He noticed many voters wrote in incumbent Governor Chris Sununu's name as a write-in vote instead of coloring in his oval. This trend added to counting taking 90 minutes longer.
“Maybe they don't trust the machines,” Garrity said of the ones who voted in this manner. He didn't support their methods.
“They're wrong,” he added. “Machines are more accurate than humans.”
Sec. Scanlan was aware of the effort made by some citizens to force hand-counting ballots by deploying this tactic.
“It would force hand-counting of those races were a write-in was listed,” said Scanlan.
He also mentioned absentee ballot counting as another factor that prolonged tallying.
“Some moderators were concerned about absentee ballots being counted by the machine accurately so they took it upon themselves to hand-count absentee ballots,” Scanlan said.
Salem Town Moderator Christopher Goodnow likened the use of paper and pencils at the polls to a modern-day business without computers.
"The New Hampshire election process doesn't use any technology. We're operating on a 1930s basis," he said. "The fact that we don't have technology in our process is the overarching reason that it takes so long to report."
He hopes that Scanlan will support the introduction of electronic poll books. According to the National Conference of State Legislators, the technology is used in at least 41 states and Washington, D.C., as of October 2019.
Resembling a tablet, the devices are used by poll workers to check in voters, keep track of who submitted an absentee ballot or voted early, produce turnout numbers and lists of who voted, and verify a voter's identity.
Goodnow, a moderator for more than two decades now, said this is the first year machines have been programmed to reject "over votes.”
"I suspect this legislation is a reaction to the 'elections are rigged' crowd," he said. "Anything that caters to that conspiracy mindset is counterproductive. As an election official, am I frustrated? Absolutely. This is a process that needs to be revised and made easier. Unfortunately, the exact opposite is happening. Increases the ability for human error, which is much higher than machine error."
Editor Breanna Edelstein contributed to this story.
