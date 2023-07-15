Atlanta - Helene Mershon, age 91, of Alpharetta, passed away on July 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Mershon. She is survived by her children, Mark (Gale) Mershon, Jay (Alison) Mershon, Rhonda Jarman and Ric Mershon; and grandchildren, Corey, Amanda (Kent), Samuel, Ja…