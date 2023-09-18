ATKINSON — The Atkinson Garden Club extends a community-wide invitation to its fall open meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
The meeting will feature Cindy Knight, a long-time garden club member and Museum of Fine Arts’ Art-in-Bloom designer, who will showcase her creative designs.
Admission is $10. Light refreshments will be served.
Proceeds from this program help support the Atkinson Garden Club’s annual scholarship which is awarded each year to a graduating high school senior, along with other community education and beautification projects featured throughout the year.
Filing period for NH presidential primary
CONCORD — New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan announced the filing period for the New Hampshire Presidential Primary will take place from Oct. 11 to Oct. 27.
During the filing period, qualified candidates for president must file a declaration of candidacy and pay a $1,000 filing fee to have their name printed on the Presidential Primary ballot.
“For over 100 years, New Hampshire has held the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, giving individuals who grew up with the fourth-grade dream of becoming president the opportunity to file and have their name put on the ballot,” Scanlan said. “We look forward to welcoming every aspiring presidential primary candidate to our office this October as we officially kick off the Granite State’s favorite season.”
Additionally, the last day New Hampshire voters can change their party affiliation before the primary is Oct. 6.
New Hampshire voters who would like to change their party affiliation should do so at their local clerk’s office before the deadline.
Undeclared voters can vote in the primary, but they must choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot and will become a registered member of that party. Those who wish to return to undeclared status after voting can do so by signing a change back to undeclared list or form before leaving the polling place.
Celebrating 100th birthday of a cinema classic
DERRY — The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway, will host a 100th anniversary of the classic silent film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The movie will be accompanied by Jeff Rapsis, who will compose the score while the movie plays.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” stars Lon Chaney as Quasimoto, the hunchback who rings the bells of the historic cathedral. Supporting cast includes Patsy Ruth Miller as Esmerelda and Norman Kerry as Phoebus.
Register online for this event at derrypl.org or by calling 603-432-6140.
Tai Chi class in Atkinson
ATKINSON — A fall Tai Chi class will be offered for 10 weeks on Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Over the 10-week class, participants will do warm-ups, supplemental exercises for Tai Chi and learn the form.
The class will be taught by Sifu Michael Keyes and assisted by instructor Hannah Toabe Keyes. Keyes has over 44 years experience in training martial arts and 24 years experience teaching martial arts and health and wellness programs.
Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes. This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing.
To register, contact Noriko Yoshida Travers at 603-362-1098, email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov or visit atkinson.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
