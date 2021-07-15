The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with ConvenientMD, has launched the NH Mobile Vaccine Van, a new initiative to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in New Hampshire.
In a press release, the state said the NH Mobile Vaccine Van is available upon request for groups of all sizes, and will provide free vaccination clinics in communities across the state.
The van started its operation July 15, and runs throughout the summer.
It is available to organizations, such as businesses, religious organizations, and community groups, as well as community events such as festivals, neighborhood block parties and farmers markets. There is no cost for hosting a vaccine clinic provided by the NH Mobile Vaccine Van.
All three FDA authorized vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Translation services will also be available.
“We are working with our community partners to identify potential locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccines in every corner of the state,” said Tricia Tilley, director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services. “We are excited to partner with ConvenientMD to truly make vaccinations as convenient as possible."
Tilley went on to say the van can go anywhere to provide vaccines.
"The mobile vaccine van can go anywhere people live and work, meeting people where they are," she said. "No matter where you live, what language you speak, or what hours you work, the Mobile Vaccine Van makes it easy to get a vaccine that protects you, your family, and your community.”
To request the van, go to vaccines.nh.gov and click on the van icon in the upper right corner.