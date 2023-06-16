BRENTWOOD — A Tilton man admitted to his role in a 21-month-old’s overdose death in 2020 in Londonderry in Rockingham Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
Dana Dolan, 27, acknowledged that his reckless conduct led to a toddler finding fentanyl inside a truck which resulted in her death by acute fentanyl intoxication.
His sentencing will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.
The child, known in court papers only as A.G. because of her age, died on Nov. 16, 2020 at RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after the three adults in the car fell asleep, leaving two young children unsupervised in the vehicle where drug use was ongoing. Her four-year-old sister was also in the truck at the time.
He pleaded guilty to three charges, two of which were in his initial plea deal in February 2023 and an additional amended charge.
Dolan admitted to recklessly engaging in conduct that placed the two children in the truck in danger where fentanyl was present and conspiracy to falsify physical evidence.
He also pleaded guilty to reckless conduct by placing A.G. in danger by unbuckling her from a car seat so she could move freely. This resulted in her death.
Judge David Ruoff asked Dolan if he admitted to the charges on his own free will and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, to which Dolan said yes.
His defense counsel did mention Dolan has taken suboxone — an opioid withdrawal medication — for the past two years in Rockingham County jail.
Dolan was one of three charged in the crime, along with the child’s parents, Shawna Cote and Mark Geremia. He was their friend.
The three traveled with the two young children to Lawrence to purchase and trade an ATV for heroin. They began using the drug after buying it, the affidavit said.
On their way back to New Hampshire, Geremia had a hard time driving. They pulled into the Londonderry truck stop on Nov. 15, 2020, where they snorted more heroin.
The three would occasionally fall asleep inside the truck.
Dolan admitted to unbuckling A.G., the deceased child, from her car seat so she could sit up front with her mother while he injected heroin in the backseat.
He woke up to find A.G. unconscious in the front seat after Cote also fell asleep while cutting lines of heroin on a book. The child was found face down.
Dolan tried to administer Narcan to her. She was later pronounced dead at Parkland Medical Center.
State prosecutors said the terms for Dolan’s capped plea deal are 3-1/2 to 7 years in state prison. He’ll also need to undergo treatment and evaluation for drug and alcohol use.
The state also does not want him to have contact with Cote, Geremia or the victim’s family or unsupervised visits with anyone under 16 years of age.
His defense counsel disagreed with the unsupervised visits since Dolan has a child.
Ruoff said he was familiar the details surrounding the toddler’s death as he heard the deceased child’s mother, Cote, admit to her role in it during sentencing last year.
Cote was sentenced for the toddler’s death in May 2022 to at least five years in prison.
Geremia pleaded not guilty to charges including negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to falsify evidence. He was additionally charged with possessing child sexual abuse images.
The Eagle-Tribune previously reported police found lewd photos of his two daughters on his cell phone.
Geremia’s jury trial scheduled for September was canceled. It is unclear when the trial will take place.
