PELHAM — A Nashua man will spend between one and six years in state prison after a recent conviction linked to a Christmas morning stabbing in 2020.
Once released, Joseph Schulte, 31, must be on good behavior to avoid an additional two to four years behind bars — part of a suspended sentence issued by a judge.
Over two years ago, Schulte left two men injured after an altercation outside a Pelham home during a holiday gathering.
Just after 1 a.m., police say Schulte got into an argument with a New Ipswich man, who was later hospitalized with a deep cut on his forehead and other serious facial injuries.
Schulte also stabbed a Litchfield man who was trying to stop the fight, police said. The man who intervened was unconscious when authorities arrived.
He was later listed in critical condition at a Boston hospital.
Schulte took off before officers arrived, but was later found and arrested in Nashua.
While incarcerated, a judge ruled that Schulte must undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling. He is also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and pay restitution to the victims.
