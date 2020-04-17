CONCORD, N.H. — Municipal and county officials see tens of millions if not a hundred million dollars of costs associated with the COVID-19 epidemic, a legislative advisory committee was told Friday.
The officials expect the combination of increased costs for overtime, equipment, training and other expenses coupled with a reduction in local and state revenue to create financial troubles now and into the future once the epidemic slows.
“The financial impact of COVID-19 is a grave concern to towns and cities,” said New Hampshire Municipal Association Executive Director Margaret Byrnes. “As concerning, if not more concerning, is the long term for towns and cities.”
The Legislative Advisory Board of the Governor’s Office for Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) heard from the mayors of Manchester and Nashua, the town manager of Auburn and county officials outlining the challenges they face from the coronavirus and its aftermath.
Among their future concerns are increased public assistance, more testing and tracking for the disease, tax rebate requests, lowered property values, and additional education costs.
They were also concerned the state may decide to address its anticipated budget shortfall by reducing state aid to communities through revenue sharing and highway grants, as well as lower rooms and meals revenue, reducing their portion.
Local revenue generators are also returning less money like auto registrations, and parking and recreation fees for cities and towns.
Property tax rebate requests from large commercial buildings like the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua and other commercial retail properties could have significant impact, said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess. He noted his city collects $200 million in property taxes and if rebates average about 10%, that is $20 million in revenue.
Money is available from the CARES Act, which provides $1.25 billion in federal money for the state’s COVID-19 related expenses, said advisory committee member state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester. The state is waiting federal guidance, expected next week, on how the money may be spent.
A municipal association survey answered by 53% of the communities in the state indicates increased expenses of $7.6 million during the last six weeks and an estimated $27.2 million for the remainder of the year, Byrnes said, with police, fire and emergency services seeing significant increases in costs for overtime, supplies and training.
Welfare expenses have increased for many communities, she said, and they anticipate greater expenses when the prohibition on mortgage foreclosures expires and for utilities and food costs.
Some communities do not have their own homeless shelters and have pays hotels for rooms, Byrnes said.
Both Manchester and Nashua set up alternative treatment sites if in an infection surge outstrips the bed-capacity of local hospitals at considerable expense, which they hope to recoup form FEMA or other federal funding.
“We are thinking how to address COVID and how to try to box it in in the months ahead,” he said. While the number of infected individuals is not high now in Nashua and Manchester, he noted, just over the border in Lowell and Lawrence, the hospitals are on the edge of being overwhelmed.
To prevent that from happening, much more testing needs to be done and tracking to identify others who have been in contact with those who tested positive, he said.
Others were concerned about the 25% match FEMA requires from the state or communities, and whether towns would be liable, Byrnes said.
“The bottom line, a portion of the $1.25 billion coming to the state must go to help support municipalities,” she said. “It’s a fragile eco-system and those impacts are across the board.”