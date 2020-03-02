CONCORD, N.H. – An employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon who returned from Italy within the past week tested positive in the state laboratory Monday morning for COVID-19, the first case in New Hampshire, officials confirmed at a news conference hours later.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist said the individual was tested using appropriate protective clothing and gear.
“We ran the patient’s specimens for COVID-19 and those (results) were returned just an hour or two ago showing a positive test result for COVID-19,” Chan said at the news conference, flanked by New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu.
The test result is being shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation but officials in New Hampshire are treating the illness as a presumptive first case of the coronavirus in the state.
“We will not wait for that confirmation to begin our investigation,” Chan said.
This individual traveled to Italy. Within five to seven days of returning to New Hampshire, that person developed symptoms which are not considered serious at this time, officials said. He or she is in quarantine at home and being monitored. The individual is not being identified by name.
The state’s Congressional delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu were given a briefing on the situation and the state’s preparedness Monday morning at the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s offices on Airport Road.
At the news conference, they urged the public to stay home if they feel sick, wash their hands and if their hands are not clean, avoid contact with hands to mouth, nose.
“Travel advisories around this epidemic are rapidly changing,” Chan said, suggesting that for those who may have already traveled, symptoms present within five days of travel and they should look for symptoms of fever or respiratory distress.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center set up a command center at 9 a.m. Monday morning and is working to get more information, specifically who may have had contact with this individual and to reach out to people who may have had contact.
Officials said the individual was tested on Saturday.
Sununu held the news conference the day after announcements that three school districts were asking students who traveled to Italy during the school vacation to stay home in quarantine. About 11 students from Timberane Regional High, 35 from Kearsarge Regional High and 40 from Winnacunnet High School in Hampton were asked to stay home for two weeks.