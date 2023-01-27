New Hampshire police, firefighters and first responders will trade their badges for skates in the 15th annual Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Battle of the Badges on March 18 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
The hockey game raises money to provide critical services for children with chronic illnesses or injuries. Funds also help support pediatric patients and their families.
Salem and Hampstead are represented on the fire team and police team.
A Derry firefighter also joins his respective roster, while Londonderry and Sandown have police officers involved.
Tryouts are held to play in the annual game. Each team practices a few times per month leading up to the highly anticipated matchup.
Salem police Officer Mitchell DiResta said he has made the team the last two years as a goaltender.
He raised $6,200 in 2022 and hopes to surpass that number now.
DiResta said the game is a chance to give back to the community and show support.
Each player is assigned a patient to get to know and support on a personal level.
“Some people who have been doing this for many years have the same CHaD buddy the whole time,” DiResta said. “They’ve become part of their families.”
DiResta hopes to skate or head to the movies with the buddy he’s assigned this year.
This will be Hampstead police Officer Bryan Lamontagne’s third time playing in the game.
The kids are all that matter to him.
He has children of his own, he explained, and anything that involves helping children holds a special place in his heart.
“Any money I can raise for these kids to have a better life and live whatever life they can live while they are still with us means the world to me,” he said.
Hampstead Firefighter and EMT Zach Sylvester will skate in his first CHaD game this year.
He said the whole experience is new to him, but he’s excited to do his part for these children.
Sylvester jumped at the chance to be on the ChaD hockey roster, having skated for years.
He’s played pick-up hockey with many players on the police roster and looks forward to facing them in this friendly game.
“Anything for children always has a special interest for me,” Sylvester said. “I’m happy to be able to do it while playing hockey to raise money for them.”
Sandown police Officer Paddy Capsalis is another first-timer on the police team.
Capsalis has been a police officer for a year and a half and also has experience playing hockey.
He saw the ChaD game as an opportunity to put his passion to a good cause. He admires the fight in these kids, who are always smiling despite battling serious illnesses.
He said part of his job as an officer is being trustworthy. This is another way he’s able to do that and offer emotional support.
“These kids don’t ask for their sicknesses,” Capsalis said. “Anything we can do to help them or take some of their pain away is big for me and I’ll do anything I can for them.”
Tickets for the game can be purchased at chadhockey.org.
