New Hampshire police departments are participating in the annual fundraiser Beards for Bucks, a statewide campaign during the month of October aimed at raising money for local child advocacy centers.
Officers in Plaistow, Danville, Sandown and Windham will grow their facial hair — typically disallowed in the field — to support the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County.
The fundraiser is in its eight year. In 2021, Rockingham county raised the most funds for the third consecutive year and broke a record with over $110,000 in donations.
These types of non-profit centers partner with multiple organizations to help victims of abuse and provide them with resources and support as they navigate trauma.
“They play a vital role in how we investigate children who have been abused and are part of the whole process,” said Danville Police Chief Wade Parsons.
The Danville department has supported the cause since its onset. Although they are a smaller force, all six on staff — including Parsons — will be growing beards for the coming month.
Parsons noted that the center provides a safe environment for interviewing the children and resources to help abused children. He also stressed it has served as a crucial tool during pandemic times.
“It’s vital especially now,” Parsons said. “We were concerned how COVID would impact investigations and reporting of child abuse.”
Plaistow Sgt. Ryan Garney also praised the work of the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County, describing it as a neutral space for children where they feel comfortable to discuss their traumatic experiences.
Eight officers in Plaistow will sport beards for the month, including Garney, the team captain.
Sgt. Calley Bortz will post photos on Plaistow Police’s Facebook page with a beard filter and paint her fingernails blue. Participating female officers are allowed to paint their nails during the fundraiser.
While his department’s policy allows for facial hair, Garney said it’s a fun way to create healthy competition within the force and come together as a team to raise money for the child advocacy center.
“Traditionally, we were supposed to be clean shaven,” Garney said. “This was a fun way to allow officers to grow a beard and contribute to a good cause. We’ll let it grow out a little bit longer for this.”
His department will be sharing beard updates and donation progress throughout the fundraiser. Plaistow police have set an initial goal of $2,000, which Garney expects to exceed because of proven local support.
“We have a great community that enjoys contributing to these types of causes,” he said. “But the mission of the child advocacy center to ensure that the safety of children and provide them resources is why people get behind it.”
Sgt. Andrew Artimovich is leading the way for Sandown police’s involvement in Beards for Bucks.
In a Facebook post, he said Sandown takes part in raising awareness for the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County because of what the organization stands for.
“When I took over as team captain, the officers never realized the significance of the event, the Child Advocacy Center, or how much it helps a fantastic organization,” Artimovich wrote in a statement.
“Since then, our officers have reached tremendous fundraising numbers, never losing sight of the incredible effect this money has on the Child Advocacy Center and the children it serves.”
This will be the Windham Police Department’s first year participating in the fundraiser. Ten officers are currently signed up to grow out their beards and have created their donation pages.
Donations can be made and tracked for each local police department at cac-nh.org/beards-for-bucks.
