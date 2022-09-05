Seven Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination in the primary election Sept. 13 to try to unseat Democrat Ann McLane Kuster in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.
Kuster is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and seeking a sixth term in office.
Democratic candidate
Ann McLane Kuster of Hopkinton is the incumbent and has served in office since 2013. She is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Agriculture Committee. She supports initiatives to end the opioid crisis and is an advocate for women’s rights. Her campaign says she has fought to cut taxes for New Hampshire families and improve veteran services.
Republican candidates
Scott Black is a hospitality industry worker and lives in Whitefield. He is a bartender at the Woodstock Inn in North Woodstock and a bar manager at Cannon Mountain Ski Area. His campaign touts being community-minded.
Robert Burns resides in Bedford and is a business owner. He previously served as Hillsborough County treasurer. His campaign materials say he supports Second Amendment rights, securing the border and creating manufacturing jobs. He is a pro-life candidate and opposes government health mandates.
Michael Callis lives in Conway and is a stone craft artist. Additional information was not available.
George Hansel, 36, is the mayor of Keene. He is an executive of a family-owned manufacturing company. His congressional campaign touts his leadership in Keene and efforts to grow small business, support law enforcement and help prevent illicit drugs into his community by border control.
Jay Mercer, 68, resides in Nashua. He was a former department head at Rivier University and is a physician’s assistant.
Dean A. Poirier, of Concord is an Army veteran. He is a speaker and consultant who also founded Veterans First Foundation. Defending the First and Second amendments, helping veterans and supporting law enforcement are issues important to Poirier. He also pledged to give back half of his congressional pay, if elected, to the state.
Lily Tang Williams is an entrepreneur and educator from Weare. Her focus is set on combating inflation, protecting free speech, securing borders and defending parental rights. She is an immigrant from China and communist survivor under Mao’s Cultural Revolution.
