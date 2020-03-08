PLAISTOW — Absentee ballot requests are average in Plaistow despite a question to voters to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 55, the regional district shared between the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts, Plaistow Town Clerk Martha Fowler said.
Across the state towns are voting on budgets, zoning ordinances and candidates for local boards on Tuesday.
Residents in the Timberlane Regional School District are deciding on a ballot measure that would lead them into "uncharted waters," Fowler said. Residents who have come to her window at Town Hall don't really know what to expect if the district withdrew from the larger regional SAU 55, she said.
Residents in the district, and even members of the Timberlane School Board, are torn on the issue.
"With the very strong possibility of no current SAU staff left to offer help, historic perspective or assistance to schools, administrators or teachers, it is my opinion that this is a drastic change and will affect education (educators) in a negative way," board member Susan Sherman said in an email.
Karen Steele, who was part of the withdrawal committee, wants to withdraw. She sees the potential time and cost savings with having a single school district SAU.
"We really need local control," Steele said Friday. "Hampstead not showing up to the board meeting last night shows why."
Board member Sarah Machemer is also against the withdrawal.
"There will be costs associated with this change; costs to tax payers, cost to educators, and eventually educational costs that will be felt by our students," she said in an email. "To say otherwise is not being truthful, and to say that these financial costs are already in both the proposed operating budget and the default is simply a lie."
Steele said she hopes people will read the 24-page withdrawal proposal and decide for themselves before heading to the voting booth Tuesday.
Voting across the region
In Derry residents will face a proposed $92 million school budget. The proposed budget also includes funding for a full-day kindergarten program in town.
The Derry town ballot also includes a warrant article dealing with the town's tax cap and one asking voters to consider bringing sports betting to town. The town budget is approved in May by the Town Council.
In Londonderry, voters will consider a proposed $37.6 million operating budget, a $153,005 supplemental operating budget and a long list of warrant articles dealing with road maintenance, money to pave the town hall parking lot, public works equipment leases, and funding to support expansion of the Pillsbury Cemetery.
Residents will also once again consider bringing keno games to town through a petitioned warrant article. This measure failed last year.
On the school side, voters will consider a proposed $78.8 million school operating budget. The school warrant also includes funding to support the district's technology infrastructure, $600,000 to support the School Buildings Maintenance Trust Fund and two collective bargaining agreements.
In Pelham voters are choosing board members in heavily contested Planning Board and Board of Selectmen races. They will also be voting on potentially removing a zoning ordinance that band livestock for property owners with fewer than three acres of land.
In Salem voters are going to be asked to borrow $49 million to renovate Woodbury School and $2.3 million to buy land for a new fire station. Residents will also be asked if the Tax Collector position should be appointed or elected.
There are three people vying for the position because longtime Tax Collector Cheryl-Ann Bolouk is retiring.
In Windham, voters will be asked to consider a $9.5 milllion water line project, a $16 million proposed operating budget and warrant articles dealing with keno, Town Common beautification efforts, Fire Department equipment, and repairs to the police station roof.
On the school side, voters will consider a proposed $55 million operating budget, money to support buildings and grounds and one collective bargaining agreement.
Julie Huss contributed to this report.
Where to vote
Atkinson: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Danville: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Derry: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Districts 1 and 4 voters cast ballots at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, 5 Hood Road. District 2 votes at Calvary Bible Church, 145 Hampstead Road. District 3 heads to West Running Brook Middle School, 1 West Running Brook Lane.
Hampstead: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Kingston: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Swasey Gymnasium, 178 Main St.
Londonderry: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Londonderry High gymnasium, 295 Mammoth Road. An election day parking map is available at londonderrynh.org.
Newton: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
Plaistow: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pollard School Gym, 120 Main St.
Pelham: 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Pelham High, 85 Marsh Road.
Salem: 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ward 1 at Fisk School, 14 Main St. Ward 2 at Soule School, 173 South Policy St. Ward 3 at Barron School, 55 Butler St. Ward 4 at the Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweets Way. Ward 6 votes at North Salem School, 140 Zion Hill Road. Ward 5 closed a few years ago. See a map at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/faq/where-do-i-vote.
Sandown: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Windham: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Windham High gymnasium, 64 London Bridge Road.