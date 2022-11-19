Ski areas throughout New Hampshire are taking full advantage of the hard turn in the weather to cold this week, and with the help of some natural snow that fell Tuesday and Wednesday, they started turning on lifts Friday.
Wildcat in Pinkham Notch opened for lift-service skiing Friday. Another ski resort operated by Vail Resorts in Mount Sunapee plans to open next week just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Then the following weekend, Crotched, Cannon, Pats Peak, and Ragged plan to open.
Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, the statewide organization promoting and lobbying for 32 alpine and cross-country areas, said the summer’s drought in some parts of the state has not significantly impacted snowmaking ponds and water needed to blanket the trails with man-made snow. However, it and cold weather are crucial to the strength of the ski season.
“I haven’t actually heard anyone express concerns about the drought, especially after we started getting more rain over the last couple of months,” she said in an email to InDepthNH.org. “But no question, it’s always a good thing! Hopefully, we continue to have regular precipitation, and when the time comes, the temps drop, and it turns to snow!”
The state ski industry plans a winter media kickoff gathering at McIntyre in Manchester on Dec. 2, where each ski area showcases its work over the past summer months to prepare for the upcoming ski season. One aspect of skiing that is growing in the state does not require a lift, and ski areas are accommodating those who prefer to ski or hike uphill with their skis and split snowboards to then ride down.
On its website Wednesday, Wildcat indicated that uphill access is now permitted on its trails, with skiers and riders asked to avoid areas where workers are preparing to open trails.
Bretton Woods, which is a perennial early season opener, indicated it received 4 inches of snow as of noon Wednesday, but did not give a date on when the mountain will open.
Cold weather, particularly with lows into the teens overnight from Saturday through next Tuesday, is offering ski areas in the state and region to open their valves for snowmaking. Many are on social media showing work underway to lay the foundation for the 2022-23 ski season.
Mount Sunapee in Newbury has its sight set on opening Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Cannon, in Franconia Notch, which received 3 inches of natural snow Wednesday, hopes to open Dec. 3, while Crotched in Francestown and Ragged in Danbury are anticipating opening on Dec. 2. Pats Peak in Henniker is eyeing Dec. 2. Gunstock in Gilford has plans to open Dec. 9. McIntyre in Manchester reports it will open on Dec. 10. Other ski areas are indicating an opening date has yet to be determined.
Keeler said, “We’ve seen an impressive amount invested this year into capital improvements that will better the skiing and riding experience for our guests this winter.”
