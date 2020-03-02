PLAISTOW — Most New Hampshire students and teachers were back in school after February break Monday, however, a few were hunkering down at home for the next two weeks after travels abroad.
Over the weekend, Timberlane Regional School District officials asked the 11 students, their siblings and chaperones of a recent Italy field trip to stay home for two weeks because of the potential spread of coronavirus. Officials also sent a letter to everyone in the district asking that anyone who went to Italy or other affected areas to stay home.
Around the state, 35 students from Kearsarge Regional High and 40 students from Winnacunnet High School in Hampton were also asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The disease, known formally as COVID-19, originated in China, but has since spread to more than 60 countries. Italy saw a significant increase in cases last week as New Hampshire students were on their winter break, according to the World Health Organization.
To mitigate the potential spread of the virus, local superintendents have asked anyone who traveled to one of the effected areas to stay home and self-quarantine for the 14-day incubation period as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
"While our students were in southern Italy and the known cases of the virus are in areas like Milan and Venice, which are several hundred miles north of Rome and Naples where our students traveled, we are taking precautions upon their return to ensure their safety and the safety of all of us in the schools," Superintendent Earl Metzler wrote in a letter to teachers Sunday.
Students are continuing to do school work through Google Classroom while they are absent, Metzler said. The district is also working with staff who traveled abroad, Metzler said.
"The community has been great," Metzler said, adding that parents have been receptive to keeping the students who traveled and their siblings home.
Metzler said the school district is currently assessing school trips that are set to take place between now and June. The district has trips planned to Italy and Germany as well as Washington, D.C.
In Salem two teachers were asked to self-quarantine after disclosing they were in Italy for the break, Superintendent Michael Delahaty said.
Delahanty sent a letter to teachers and parents Monday morning asking if anyone has traveled to a country that has a level 2 or 3 warning from the CDC that they not come to school, and tell district officials about any upcoming travel, he said. Italy, South Korea and Iran all have travel warnings from the CDC because of the virus.
As of Monday afternoon there had been no requests from students to accommodate them staying home for the two weeks Delahanty said.
The Salem School District doesn't sponsor international travel, so the district has not had to ask any specific students to stay home, Delahanty said.
Pinkerton Academy's statement from Headmaster Timothy Powers didn't mention any travel plans or protocols on student travel.
"Members of the Academy's incident command team will continue to collaborate and work closely with local, state and national officials," Powers said in the statement. "During vacation week our building and grounds staff went through campus disinfecting and cleaning to prepare for our return (after February break)."
Powers did say like with any respiratory virus, students and faculty/staff members should stay home if they are experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms.
"This is especially true if there is a history of foreign travel to high-risk countries," he said.
In Salem, school district officials are also ensuring that surfaces stay sanitized as best as possible, Delahanty said. There are future travel plans for the SkillsUSA CTE competition, "we have to make those decisions as time approaches and looking at the circumstances," Delahanty said.
Overall, superintendents are taking it day by day and encouraging staff and students to wash their hands and cover their coughs.
"It will be a work in progress," Metzler said, acknowledging that updates on spread of the virus are happening every day.
School nurses are on high alert to look for the virus and other flu-like symptoms in students and staff, Metzler said. Currently maintenance staff are working to keep the surfaces in the district clean, and they have extra cleaning supplies on hand, he added.
Overall the risk for COVID-19 is low in the United States, the vast majority cases reported are linked to travel, according to the CDC
"I've met with school administrators, and so far there's not a lot of concerns from teachers and parents but we are paying attention to advice from local health officials," Delahanty said.
Julie Huss contributed to this report.
STAYING HEALTHY
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Source: Centers for Disease Control