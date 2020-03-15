CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Legislature has suspended all legislative activities until at least March 20 to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
State officials said late Saturday the Statehouse will be closed to legislative members, staff and visitors. However, it will remain open for governmental operations until further notice, officials said.
New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy and Speaker of the House Steve Shurtleff, who are both Democrats, said in a joint statement that the move is about “protecting the health and well-being of our members, staff and the public.”
New Hampshire's total number of presumptive positive test results of the new coronavirus rose to 13 as of Sunday morning. The seventh case involved a woman who was at a Division of Motor Vehicles office in Manchester several days over the past two weeks, public health authorities said late Friday.
Officials said the state is working to identify people who had close contact with the woman before she went into self isolation.
At a Sunday press conference, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an edict that all schools in the state must close Monday and prepare for online learning for at least three weeks.