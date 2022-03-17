New Hampshire's state-run sites where COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Dec. 2021 will permanently close at the end of this month.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that all 11 sites, as well as four of seven mobile vaccination teams, will shut down at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
The sites are in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham.
Anyone interested in getting a vaccine or booster shot should visit a medical provider, pharmacy, urgent care or coordinate with the remaining mobile vaccination clinics.
“The effort over the last one and a half years to get our residents vaccinated has been an immense success,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “To our volunteers, members of our National Guard, local police, fire, and EMS departments, the people of New Hampshire say: Thank you!”
The decision to close the state’s vaccination sites comes as the percentage of remaining Granite Staters needing a vaccine and booster dose waned, according to state officials. They say 58% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The state announced 136 cases of the virus on March 16, and an average of 115 cases per day over the last week. That's said to be a 13% decrease compared to the week before.
More information is available at covid19.nh.gov.