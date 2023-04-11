The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced a statewide effort to distribute over 700 overdose reversal kits to all 10 counties to be used in public locations.
The state's substance misuse prevention partners are coordinating with the department on the effort, which is the first of its kind in the United States.
"This is yet another tool in New Hampshire's efforts to build a robust treatment and recovery system," said Governor Chris Sununu. "While prevention mains our number one goal, this vital resource will help to save lives."
Every New Hampshire county will receive NaloxBoxes to install at various public spaces.
A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall containing naloxone, a medication approved to quickly reverse opioid overdoses.
These boxes go alongside other emergency medical devices like automated external defibrillators.
The goal is to normalize access to the life-saving drug by making access available to it around the clock, according to officials.
“During a medical emergency, every minute counts, and providing public access to life-saving medication that can reverse the impact of an overdose while it is occurring is a critical step in reducing the number of lives lost to substance use disorder, ” said Jonathan Ballard, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services chief medical officer.
The state department will partner with New Hampshire's 13 Regional Public Health Networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition and Recovery Friendly Workplace locations to distribute the units.
Any business or community entity is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible spot.
Community partners that receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox regularly and requesting refills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.