SALEM, N.H. — Old-fashioned door-knocking and organizing are how President Donald Trump's reelection team plans to win New Hampshire this year.
"The number of doors we are knocking on every single week, the number of phone calls we are making, the number of voter contacts we are making," said Corey Lewandowski, Trump's current campaign surrogate and former campaign manager from Windham. "This stands in complete contrast to the Biden campaign."
Lewandowski was joined by local and state Republicans for the campaign's office opening in Salem Friday night. Dozens of people crowded inside to hear him and others speak about the upcoming election. Lewandowski reiterated that winning New Hampshire is essential for Trump's campaign and its hopes to expand its Electoral College victory.
During the global pandemic, the 2020 presidential campaigns have taken starkly different approaches. The Trump campaign has continued to hold rallies, including one recently in a Londonderry airport hangar that brought together over 1,000 people. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign has hosted smaller events.
Trump's visit to New Hampshire in August was one of three visits he's made to the Granite State this election cycle. New Hampshire helped launch Trump into the presidency after he won the state's first-in-the-nation primary in 2016. Trump lost the Granite State to Hillary Clinton by about 2,000 votes in 2016.
Lewandowski said Friday that Trump would visit another time before the election on Nov. 3.
"The Biden campaign has all but written off New Hampshire," Lewandowski said. "Donald Trump is going to win this state. And it's going to be because of the grassroots work this team has built, and (the) understanding that in New Hampshire people want to see you."
In the middle of a pandemic, voters should be able to choose how to participate, whether it's in-person or from home, Lewandowski said. At the campaign office opening, about half of the crowd wore masks while in close proximity to each other.
"Look I think you have to have personal responsibility," Lewandoski said. "If you are in a high-risk category, you shouldn't be gathering places. I think asking people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer is a very reasonable thing that the president said. Wear a mask if you feel comfortable doing that. That being said, there's no substitute for knocking on doors and talking to people in a respectful, appropriate manner."
"That doesn't mean you have to stop living your life," he said. "We have to have a semblance of normal at some point. Our kids have to go back to school."
The pandemic has hit home for Lewandowski, whose children are currently attending school every other day in Windham. The district returned to classes with a hybrid model, to allow students and teachers room to properly distance from each other.
He said decisions about opening school and businesses should be left to "local control."
"If I choose that I want to have my kids stay home and educate them that way, I think that's my decision," Lewandowski said. "But I think there has to be an opportunity, because look, in ... some schools, it's the only place those kids get a good meal. It's the first line of defense against child neglect, child abuse."
The coronavirus pandemic response is one of many contentious topics, as voters begin heading to the polls all over the country via early voting and absentee voting.
According to the most recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll of likely voters, nationally they choose Biden by a 9 point margin — 52% to 43%.
When asked about Biden's lead in the polls nationally and in multiple swing states, Lewandowski said, "I don't believe that."
"Look, I think there are people so afraid to be Trump supporters publicly that they are not answering" polling phone calls, he said.
He believes that Trump can win all of the states he won last time, and then some, cementing an even larger Electoral College victory.
"The states that we have in play that we lost in '16: New Hampshire, Minnesota and Nevada," Lewandowski said. "Those three states are all in play."