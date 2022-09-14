Election officials across New Hampshire worked late into the night counting ballots in the state primary election.
Atkinson saw a relatively high turnout to narrow local, county and state officials ahead of the November general election. Officials said 36% of the town's 5,508 registered voters participated.
Turnout has increased substantially over the past six New Hampshire primary elections. Since 2012, there has been a 12% increase, according to officials.
Participation has increased 6% in just the last two years, since the 2020 primary.
Other local towns reported their votes for all races by Wednesday morning.
Atkinson and Plaistow narrowed their Republican candidates for state representative, while the Democratic race was uncontested.
State representative races in Sandown and Hampstead were also uncontested.
Atkinson
Atkinson town officials said the majority of election action happened at the polls, with 1,837 registered voters casting a ballot in person. Only 136 voted by absentee ballot.
The District 18 state representative race was uncontested for Democratic candidates Chris Duerr and Kate Delfino. Delfino received 427 votes while Duerr collected 324 votes.
Republicans slimmed their field of candidates down to two. Debra DeSimone and Arlene Quaratiello will move on to the general election in November. DeSimone led with 805 votes and Quaratiello received 686.
Sandown
Sandown officials reported 1,319 votes. Only 36 of those were in the form of absentee ballots.
The town's race for state representative was uncontested for both parties.
Incumbent state representatives Chris True and Tony Piemonte will move on to the general election for the Republican party. True topped the ticket with 772 votes to Piemonte's 667.
Democrats Benjamin Sharpe and Keith Cronyn were also unopposed. Sharpe received 264 votes and Cronyn had 247.
Plaistow
Plaistow Town Clerk Martha Fowler reported 1,339 registered voters showed up either to the polls or cast an absentee vote for the election.
Republicans narrowed their District 20 state representative candidates to three. Those candidates who will be on the November ballot are Robert Harb, 630 votes; Darrell Britton, 425 votes; and Charles R. Melvin Sr., 415 votes.
The Democratic race for state representative was uncontested. Nancy Bishop topped the Democratic ticket with 270 votes, while Robert Bartlett received 233 and Stan Duncan rounded out the nominations with 221 supporters.
Hampstead
Town Clerk Patricia Curran said 33% of Hampstead registered voters showed up for the primary.
District 15 state representative races were uncontested in both parties. Joe Guthrie led the Republican party with 1,085 votes, followed by Lilli Walsh with 902 votes. On the Democratic ballot, Laurie Warnock received 394 votes to Lisa DeMio’s 346.
In District 34, Republican state representative candidate Mark Pearson had 1,185 votes and Democrat Shawn Tilton tallied 419 votes.
