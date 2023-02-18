Residents in Pelham, Salem and Sandown will consider in March if their towns should exclusively hand count ballots in future elections.
The issue is presented as a citizen’s petition in each community.
The petitions look to stop and prohibit the future use of electronic ballot counting devices in town and school elections, instead requiring a hand count.
The three select boards did not recommend the warrant articles.
This isn’t the first time Salem or Sandown has heard from citizens looking to change the longstanding voting method.
The subject was on Salem’s warrant in March 2022 — rejected 1,564-2,130 — and submitted by Jaime Thornock, who is now petitioning it again.
She said there’s a lack of reliability and trust surrounding electronic machines. Requiring hand counts would create transparency, she said, on real numbers from election night.
Rep. Joe Sweeney said Salem must trust election officials.
He stressed the burden of hand-counting on poll workers, since they are obligated get ballots counted in a single sitting.
Sweeney said a local election with 3,000 to 4,000 voters would take over a day to count. A state election with participation from 17,000 voters would take even longer.
Supporters of the petition in Sandown and Pelham argued that election integrity is at jeopardy.
Separate citizens brought up the fact that while they trust their town poll workers, they can’t count on the verification of votes in a given election with electronic machines.
In Pelham, supporters of the voting change argued it would only take a couple additional hours to hand count votes to ensure accuracy.
Pelham residents who attended the deliberative session to advocate for keeping electronic voting devices argued that the town has done an exceptional job to keep voting integrity.
They also argued that hand counting ballots would strain poll workers, who are already in short supply in many communities.
Pelham Select Board Member Jaie Bergeron felt it wouldn’t be fair to take the option away from people who trust the election system.
He said Pelham’s voting machines provide confidence to both parties. He said there’s a slot for both hand ballots and electronic counting.
Sandown Budget Committee member David Solomon submitted a similar petition in his town.
At deliberative session, Solomon said his creation of the petition had nothing to do with integrity of election workers, but was strictly about transparency and handing power back to the people.
He said there’s a contingency of Sandown residents who don’t trust the voting machines who want to make sure votes are verified.
Select Board Chairman Jonathan Goldman said the town has spent two years dealing with this issue.
Sandown citizens, even non-residents, have tried to get the town to hold special meetings on banning voting machines.
Sandown’s board is allowed the final decision, per law, on how votes are counted.
The petition presented on the March ballot will be advisory only, meaning results will be reviewed by the select board.
Goldman said if a vast majority of voters support the petition, elected officials would have to consider making the change.
