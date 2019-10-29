CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire state trooper involved in a year-long investigation into an interstate fentanyl trafficking ring was cleared Tuesday by the state's highest ranking law enforcement officials.
"If we don't have integrity then we have nothing," said State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner during a press briefing specifically dedicated to announcing any allegations against Trooper Francisco Vicente were "unfounded."
"We went to great lengths to understand the truth," said Wagner, who was flanked by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and U.S. Attorney Scott Wagner.
Vicente, a trooper first class, was investigated after a complaint over his testimony in a federal court case involving Paul Aaron of Lowell.
Aaron was among those from New Hampshire and Massachusetts charged in April 2018 for their alleged roles in the interstate trafficking ring, based in Lawrence, that allegedly distributed between 22 and 77 pound of the potent, manmade opioid each month.
The case is believed to be the biggest fentanyl investigation in New Hampshire history.
Video evidence presented in the case appeared to contradict an affidavit filed by Vicente and testimony he gave in Aaron's case in federal court on Oct. 9, 2018.
However, a thorough review which involved "tens of thousands of dollars" cleared the trooper and listed the outcome of the investigation as "unfounded," officials stressed during the press briefing at the U.S. Attorney's office in Concord Tuesday afternoon.
"The New Hampshire State Police defines unfounded as 'a determination that the allegation(s) is false or not factual,'" according to a statement from the New Hampshire Troopers Association, Vicente's union.
Officials said surveillance video in Lowell was taken from a vantage point Vicente was not able to see from where he was working during the March 2017 drug investigation where Aaron was arrested. At issue, was whether the trooper could see a bag Aaron was carrying that was allegedly filled with fentanyl.
"Misperception does not equal justification," said Murray.
The law enforcement leaders said they had an obligation to see that public perception of the case was corrected.
Vicente was also cleared of allegations he colluded with Lowell police officers to "produce a factually accurate search warrant affidavit" and that he should have known a search warrant in the case was factually inaccurate.
"...the allegations of collusion were unfounded and the allegations of knowledge of materially inaccurate search warrant affidavit was not sustained," according the trooper's association statement.
Wagner stressed that all complaints about state police are investigated in the interest of transparency and integrity. But he noted the results of the investigation re-affirmed Vicente's "honor and integrity."
"I personally want to say I'm sorry," Wagner said.
