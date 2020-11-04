President
Joe Biden, Dem
GovernorChris Sununu (i), GOP
U.S. SenateJeanne Shaheen (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1Chris Pappas (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2Ann McLane Kuster (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4David Watters (i), Dem
State Senate - District 6James Gray (i), GOP
State Senate - District 10Jay Kahn (i), Dem
State Senate - District 15Becky Whitley, Dem
State Senate - District 16Kevin Cavanaugh (i), Dem
State Senate - District 19Regina Birdsell (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20Lou D'Allesandro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 21Rebecca Kwoka, Dem
State Senate - District 22Chuck Morse (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 3Mike Bordes, GOP
Gregg Hough, GOP
State House - Belknap District 4Timothy Lang (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 5Paul Terry, GOP
Peter Varney (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 6Mike Sylvia (i), GOP
Douglas Trottier, GOP
State House - Belknap District 7Barbara Comtois (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 8Raymond Howard (i), GOP
State House - Belknap District 9Travis O'Hara, GOP
State House - Carroll District 1Anita Burroughs (i), Dem
State House - Carroll District 2Tom Buco (i), Dem
Stephen Woodcock (i), Dem
State House - Carroll District 6Brodie Deshaies, GOP
John MacDonald (i), GOP
State House - Cheshire District 2John Mann (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 3Daniel Eaton (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 4Lawrence Welkowitz, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 5John Bordenet (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 6Dru Fox, Dem
State House - Cheshire District 7Sparky Von Plinsky (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 8Donovan Fenton (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 9Richard Ames (i), Dem
Douglas Ley (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 11John Hunt (i), GOP
Jim Qualey, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 12Jennie Gomarlo (i), Dem
State House - Cheshire District 14Matthew Santonastaso, GOP
State House - Cheshire District 16Joe Schapiro (i), Dem
Amanda Toll, Dem
State House - Coos District 3Larry Laflamme (i), Dem
Robert Theberge, GOP
State House - Coos District 4Kevin Craig (i), GOP
State House - Coos District 5Edith Tucker (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 6William Hatch (i), Dem
State House - Coos District 7Troy Merner (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 4Rick Ladd (i), GOP
State House - Grafton District 6Gail Sanborn, GOP
State House - Grafton District 10Roger Dontonville (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 12Mary Hakken-Phillips, Dem
Russell Muirhead, Dem
James Murphy, Dem
Sharon Nordgren (i), Dem
State House - Grafton District 13Richard Abel (i), Dem
Susan Almy (i), Dem
Laurel Stavis (i), Dem
George Sykes (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 5David Woodbury (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 6Joe Alexander (i), GOP
Barbara Griffin (i), GOP
Michael Gunski (i), GOP
Fred Plett (i), GOP
Claire Rouillard, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 7Sue Mullen (i), Dem
Linda Gould (i), GOP
John Graham (i), GOP
Niki Kelsey, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 8Jeff Goley (i), Dem
Diane Langley (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 9Linda DiSilvestro (i), Dem
Iz Piedra (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 10Jean Jeudy (i), Dem
Patrick Long (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 11Nicole Klein Knight (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 12Amanda Bouldin (i), Dem
Andrew Bouldin (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 13Christy Hamilton, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 14Mary Freitas (i), Dem
Mary Heath (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 16Barbara Shaw (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 17Heidi Hamer (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 18Patricia Cornell (i), Dem
Willis Griffith (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 19Kendall Snow (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 21Dick Hinch (i), GOP
Jeanine Notter (i), GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 23Bill King, GOP
Peter Petrigno (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 24Peter Leishman (i), Dem
Ivy Vann (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 26John Lewicke, GOP
Diane Pauer, GOP
State House - Hillsboro District 28Jan Schmidt (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 31David Cote (i), Dem
Manny Espitia (i), Dem
Stacie-Marie Laughton, Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 34Catherine Sofikitis (i), Dem
Deb Stevens (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 35Skip Cleaver (i), Dem
Latha Mangipudi (i), Dem
Laura Telerski (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 42Jacqueline Chretien (i), Dem
Matthew Wilhelm (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 43Amy Bradley, Dem
Chris Herbert (i), Dem
State House - Hillsboro District 45Jane Beaulieu (i), Dem
Connie Van Houten (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 5Karen Ebel (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 6Tony Caplan, Dem
Rod Pimentel (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 8Caroletta Alicea, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 9Michael Moffett, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 10David Luneau (i), Dem
Mel Myler (i), Dem
Mary Jane Wallner (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 11Steve Shurtleff (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 12Connie Lane (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 13Beth Richards (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 14Jim MacKay (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 15Eric Gallager, Dem
State House - Merrimack District 16Timothy Soucy (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 17Safiya Wazir (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 18Kris Schultz (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 19Christy Bartlett (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 20Brian Seaworth (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 21James Allard (i), GOP
John Klose (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 22Matthew Pitaro, GOP
State House - Merrimack District 23Mary Beth Walz (i), Dem
Gary Woods (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 24Thomas Walsh (i), GOP
State House - Merrimack District 27Art Ellison (i), Dem
Rebecca McWilliams (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 28Katherine Rogers (i), Dem
State House - Merrimack District 29Carol McGuire (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 3Paul Ayer, GOP
Dustin Dodge, GOP
Kevin Pratt (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 6Anne Copp, GOP
Phyllis Katsakiores (i), GOP
Erica Layon, GOP
David Love (i), GOP
Richard Tripp, GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 7Mary Griffin (i), GOP
Bob Lynn, GOP
Charles McMahon (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 9Michael Vose (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 12Scott Wallace (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 13Dennis Green (i), GOP
Joe Guthrie (i), GOP
David Welch (i), GOP
Kenneth Weyler (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 14Debra DeSimone (i), GOP
Robert Harb (i), GOP
Norman Major (i), GOP
Peter Torosian (i), GOP
State House - Rockinghm District 17Michael Cahill (i), Dem
Charlotte DiLorenzo (i), Dem
State House - Rockinghm District 18Lisa Bunker (i), Dem
Julie Gilman (i), Dem
Gaby Grossman (i), Dem
Mark Paige, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 20Tim Baxter, GOP
Tina Harley, GOP
Aboul Khan (i), GOP
State House - Rockingham District 22Jim Maggiore (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 25Laura Pantelakos (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 26Rebecca McBeath (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 27Peter Somssich (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 28Gerald Ward (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 29David Meuse (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 30Jacqueline Cali-Pitts (i), Dem
State House - Rockingham District 31Joan Hamblet, Dem
State House - Rockingham District 34Mark Pearson (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 1Glenn Bailey, GOP
Peter Hayward (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 2James Horgan (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 3Michael Harrington (i), GOP
Kurt Wuelper (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 5Jeffrey Salloway (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 8Donna Ellis (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 9Clifford Newton, GOP
State House - Strafford District 10Aidan Ankarberg, GOP
State House - Strafford District 11Chuck Grassie (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 12Mac Kittredge (i), GOP
State House - Strafford District 13Casey Conley (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 14Kristina Fargo (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 15Ariel Oxaal, Dem
State House - Strafford District 16Sherry Frost (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 17Peter Bixby (i), Dem
Susan Treleaven (i), Dem
Kenneth Vincent (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 18Wendy Chase (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 19Peter Schmidt (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 20Thomas Southworth (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 21Catt Sandler (i), Dem
State House - Strafford District 23Fenton Groen, GOP
State House - Strafford District 24Susan DeLemus, GOP
State House - Strafford District 25Amanda Gourgue (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 3Andrew O'Hearne (i), Dem
State House - Sullivan District 5Walter Stapleton (i), GOP
State House - Sullivan District 10John Cloutier (i), Dem