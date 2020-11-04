 

 

 

President

Joe Biden, Dem

GovernorChris Sununu (i), GOP

U.S. SenateJeanne Shaheen (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 1Chris Pappas (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 2Ann McLane Kuster (i), Dem

State Senate - District 4David Watters (i), Dem

State Senate - District 6James Gray (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10Jay Kahn (i), Dem

State Senate - District 15Becky Whitley, Dem

State Senate - District 16Kevin Cavanaugh (i), Dem

State Senate - District 19Regina Birdsell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20Lou D'Allesandro (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21Rebecca Kwoka, Dem

State Senate - District 22Chuck Morse (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 3Mike Bordes, GOP

Gregg Hough, GOP

State House - Belknap District 4Timothy Lang (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 5Paul Terry, GOP

Peter Varney (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 6Mike Sylvia (i), GOP

Douglas Trottier, GOP

State House - Belknap District 7Barbara Comtois (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 8Raymond Howard (i), GOP

State House - Belknap District 9Travis O'Hara, GOP

State House - Carroll District 1Anita Burroughs (i), Dem

State House - Carroll District 2Tom Buco (i), Dem

Stephen Woodcock (i), Dem

State House - Carroll District 6Brodie Deshaies, GOP

John MacDonald (i), GOP

State House - Cheshire District 2John Mann (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 3Daniel Eaton (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 4Lawrence Welkowitz, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 5John Bordenet (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 6Dru Fox, Dem

State House - Cheshire District 7Sparky Von Plinsky (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 8Donovan Fenton (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 9Richard Ames (i), Dem

Douglas Ley (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 11John Hunt (i), GOP

Jim Qualey, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 12Jennie Gomarlo (i), Dem

State House - Cheshire District 14Matthew Santonastaso, GOP

State House - Cheshire District 16Joe Schapiro (i), Dem

Amanda Toll, Dem

State House - Coos District 3Larry Laflamme (i), Dem

Robert Theberge, GOP

State House - Coos District 4Kevin Craig (i), GOP

State House - Coos District 5Edith Tucker (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 6William Hatch (i), Dem

State House - Coos District 7Troy Merner (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 4Rick Ladd (i), GOP

State House - Grafton District 6Gail Sanborn, GOP

State House - Grafton District 10Roger Dontonville (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 12Mary Hakken-Phillips, Dem

Russell Muirhead, Dem

James Murphy, Dem

Sharon Nordgren (i), Dem

State House - Grafton District 13Richard Abel (i), Dem

Susan Almy (i), Dem

Laurel Stavis (i), Dem

George Sykes (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 5David Woodbury (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 6Joe Alexander (i), GOP

Barbara Griffin (i), GOP

Michael Gunski (i), GOP

Fred Plett (i), GOP

Claire Rouillard, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 7Sue Mullen (i), Dem

Linda Gould (i), GOP

John Graham (i), GOP

Niki Kelsey, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 8Jeff Goley (i), Dem

Diane Langley (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 9Linda DiSilvestro (i), Dem

Iz Piedra (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 10Jean Jeudy (i), Dem

Patrick Long (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 11Nicole Klein Knight (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 12Amanda Bouldin (i), Dem

Andrew Bouldin (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 13Christy Hamilton, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 14Mary Freitas (i), Dem

Mary Heath (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 16Barbara Shaw (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 17Heidi Hamer (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 18Patricia Cornell (i), Dem

Willis Griffith (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 19Kendall Snow (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 21Dick Hinch (i), GOP

Jeanine Notter (i), GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 23Bill King, GOP

Peter Petrigno (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 24Peter Leishman (i), Dem

Ivy Vann (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 26John Lewicke, GOP

Diane Pauer, GOP

State House - Hillsboro District 28Jan Schmidt (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 31David Cote (i), Dem

Manny Espitia (i), Dem

Stacie-Marie Laughton, Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 34Catherine Sofikitis (i), Dem

Deb Stevens (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 35Skip Cleaver (i), Dem

Latha Mangipudi (i), Dem

Laura Telerski (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 42Jacqueline Chretien (i), Dem

Matthew Wilhelm (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 43Amy Bradley, Dem

Chris Herbert (i), Dem

State House - Hillsboro District 45Jane Beaulieu (i), Dem

Connie Van Houten (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 5Karen Ebel (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 6Tony Caplan, Dem

Rod Pimentel (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 8Caroletta Alicea, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 9Michael Moffett, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 10David Luneau (i), Dem

Mel Myler (i), Dem

Mary Jane Wallner (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 11Steve Shurtleff (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 12Connie Lane (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 13Beth Richards (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 14Jim MacKay (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 15Eric Gallager, Dem

State House - Merrimack District 16Timothy Soucy (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 17Safiya Wazir (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 18Kris Schultz (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 19Christy Bartlett (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 20Brian Seaworth (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 21James Allard (i), GOP

John Klose (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 22Matthew Pitaro, GOP

State House - Merrimack District 23Mary Beth Walz (i), Dem

Gary Woods (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 24Thomas Walsh (i), GOP

State House - Merrimack District 27Art Ellison (i), Dem

Rebecca McWilliams (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 28Katherine Rogers (i), Dem

State House - Merrimack District 29Carol McGuire (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 3Paul Ayer, GOP

Dustin Dodge, GOP

Kevin Pratt (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 6Anne Copp, GOP

Phyllis Katsakiores (i), GOP

Erica Layon, GOP

David Love (i), GOP

Richard Tripp, GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 7Mary Griffin (i), GOP

Bob Lynn, GOP

Charles McMahon (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 9Michael Vose (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 12Scott Wallace (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 13Dennis Green (i), GOP

Joe Guthrie (i), GOP

David Welch (i), GOP

Kenneth Weyler (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 14Debra DeSimone (i), GOP

Robert Harb (i), GOP

Norman Major (i), GOP

Peter Torosian (i), GOP

State House - Rockinghm District 17Michael Cahill (i), Dem

Charlotte DiLorenzo (i), Dem

State House - Rockinghm District 18Lisa Bunker (i), Dem

Julie Gilman (i), Dem

Gaby Grossman (i), Dem

Mark Paige, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 20Tim Baxter, GOP

Tina Harley, GOP

Aboul Khan (i), GOP

State House - Rockingham District 22Jim Maggiore (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 25Laura Pantelakos (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 26Rebecca McBeath (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 27Peter Somssich (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 28Gerald Ward (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 29David Meuse (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 30Jacqueline Cali-Pitts (i), Dem

State House - Rockingham District 31Joan Hamblet, Dem

State House - Rockingham District 34Mark Pearson (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 1Glenn Bailey, GOP

Peter Hayward (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 2James Horgan (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 3Michael Harrington (i), GOP

Kurt Wuelper (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 5Jeffrey Salloway (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 8Donna Ellis (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 9Clifford Newton, GOP

State House - Strafford District 10Aidan Ankarberg, GOP

State House - Strafford District 11Chuck Grassie (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 12Mac Kittredge (i), GOP

State House - Strafford District 13Casey Conley (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 14Kristina Fargo (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 15Ariel Oxaal, Dem

State House - Strafford District 16Sherry Frost (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 17Peter Bixby (i), Dem

Susan Treleaven (i), Dem

Kenneth Vincent (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 18Wendy Chase (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 19Peter Schmidt (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 20Thomas Southworth (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 21Catt Sandler (i), Dem

State House - Strafford District 23Fenton Groen, GOP

State House - Strafford District 24Susan DeLemus, GOP

State House - Strafford District 25Amanda Gourgue (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 3Andrew O'Hearne (i), Dem

State House - Sullivan District 5Walter Stapleton (i), GOP

State House - Sullivan District 10John Cloutier (i), Dem

 

 

