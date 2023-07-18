BOSTON — A former New Hampshire state representative, who's linked to a child pornography investigation of a Tyngsborough daycare center, faces federal charges of sexual exploitation of children — aiding and abetting, the U.S. Attorney General's Office District of Massachusetts announced.
Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, who now lives in Nashua but at the time of her arrest lived in Derry, was charged Monday and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
Laughton previously waived her arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court in June following her arrest on June 22 by Nashua police. She was charged then with knowingly transferring photos with her cell phone of kids engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents in four separate complaints.
Those exchanges are allegedly between her and former Creative Minds daycare worker Lindsay Groves, 38 of Hudson, N.H., who was arrest and charged June 22.
Groves was charged with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography. She remains in state custody following a detention hearing on July 13.
According to charging documents, Laughton told Nashua Police that she was previously in a relationship with Groves and received text messages from her former partner that included sexually explicit images of kids.
She later identified Groves as the one who took the photos.
Groves also confirmed the two's relationship in the court document. She said Laughton asked her to take the lewd photos for her of the kids at Creative Minds daycare.
Groves allegedly took the photos inside a private bathroom at Creative Minds for Laughton's “sexual gratification,” according to court documents.
A preliminary forensic review found over 10,000 cellphone text messages were exchanged between the two women. Those messages included sexual attraction and graphic potential sex acts with children, in addition to Groves taking photos for Laughton.
At least four sexually explicit images were sent of kids who appear to be between 3 and 5 years old, according to court documents.
The investigation remains ongoing.
