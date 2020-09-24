WINDHAM — Salem area business people were all smiles at a socially-distanced celebration at Searles Castle Wednesday night.
They gathered to honor Chris Nicoli, the brand manager for Canobie Lake Park, as the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce's 32nd annual William A. Brown Businessperson of the Year.
"It's such a gorgeous venue and the weather was perfect," Chamber President Donna Morris said. "We had about 100 people, which was perfect for social distancing, about five people per table."
Nicoli was nominated because he "is vivacious and unassuming," Chamber President Donna Morris said, reading from the letter of nomination. "He does not command the spotlight about his business and community accomplishments, so I am here to acknowledge his business, community, and leadership accolades."
"He is one of my favorite people," Morris added. "That's no secret. It was well deserved."
Nicoli has been receiving praise from others as well — including U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Chuck Morse — who recognized him Wednesday night.
Surrounded by family, friends, coworkers and people he's met through helping local organizations in town, Nicoli thanked everyone who had called, texted and sent him notes of congratulations. Nicoli has volunteered at several local organizations in town, including the Greater Salem Boys & Girls Club and the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce.
"This is not something you get every single day," he said. "And I feel like it's supposed to be towards the ladder part of your career. I do still have plenty left in me and I'm looking to keep going."