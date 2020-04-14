No bail given to accused Pelham church shooter 

PELHAM — The accused gunman who opened fire during a wedding at a Bridge Street church was denied bail at a hearing triggered by the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.
Dale Holloway, 37, was charged with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm, stemming from the Oct. 12 shootings at the New England Pentecostal Church. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Stanley Choate, 75, the presiding bishop, was shot in the chest. Bride Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. Authorities said the groom, Mark Castiglione, who was pistol whipped, is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather.
Separately, Holloway is charged with a first-degree assault, after police say he attacked his public defender Michael Davidow, striking him in the face and head. The two were meeting in a jail interview room following Holloway’s arrest.
Holloway’s defense attorneys had filed a motion, seeking a bail hearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health issues it poses to inmates due to its highly contagious nature.
“Jail populations are hot beds for the spread of COVID-19 and it remains unclear whether jails are capable of handing the severe health risks that the virus poses in the confine of a penal institution,” according to the motion.
After a brief hearing Tuesday, a judge denied bail, ruling Holloway remains a present danger to himself in the community, has a history of violent acts dating back to age 18 and has previously used illegal substances.
Defense attorney Donna Brown, during the hearing, said Holloway has longstanding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The prosecution, however, described Holloway as a “extremely dangerous individual” who committed a “pre-meditated act” the day of the church shooting.
Bishop Choate was just released from a medical facility on Friday, some six months after the shooting. And the gun used in the shooting had obliterated serial numbers, according to the prosecution.
In a separate but related case, Brandon Castiglione, 24, is charged with the second degree murder of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, on Oct. 1.
He’s accused of shooting Garcia, a pastor at the same Pelham church, at his home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, according to court papers.
Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione’s son and Garcia was Holloway’s stepfather, authorities said.
Holloway was previously convicted and served time in prison for a violent attack on a woman in Plymouth County, Massachusetts.
He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction just 10 months prior to the church shooting in December 2018.
Also, Holloway was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
