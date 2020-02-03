SALEM, N.H. — Seventy-eight Salem residents attended the deliberative session Saturday. There were no changes made to the warrant articles on the floor of the meeting, despite an attempt to change the elderly property tax exemption threshold.
The elderly and disabled exemption thresholds were last updated in 2014, so voters are being asked to adjust them to the current cost of living and market rates, said chief assessor Chris Ruel. There is an assets and income test for people to qualify for the exemption.
“I’m one of these people who would be looking for an elderly exemption, however, because we have assets that exceed $72,000 we will not qualify,” resident Claire Karibian said, explaining that many people would not qualify because of current saving practices like 401(k) plans.
“I think the salaries you have here, the income, you have proposed here is reasonable, but the asset is not reasonable,” Karibian said. “And I’d like to see that be amended to at least $150,000 to $200,000 because that’s not a whole lot of money for people who have retired and still own a home.”
Karibian‘s proposed amendment failed in a vote 62-16.
Currently the exemption is for residents who have less than $68,300 in assets not including their home and who have an income of less than $34,100 if single or a combined income of less than $45,500 if married. The exemption reduces a property value by $68,300 to $136,500 to depending on a resident’s age.
The current exemption adds up to about $400,000 of potential tax revenue not raised, Town Manager Chris Dillon said on Saturday.
The proposed changes to the exemption increase the amount of assets and income a person could have to qualify for the exemption, and the changes increase the exemption amounts to $82,000 to $163,800 depending on a person’s age. The anticipated tax rate increase because of the warrant article is 1 cent, according to the town’s projections.
Main Street traffic
Voters at the deliberative session also shared their opinions on how to address traffic at the intersection of Main Street, Bridge Street and School Street near the town common. A warrant article is asking voters to approve borrowing $1.2 million to buy the Red Barn and the adjacent property to widen the intersection.
Karibian and fellow Salem resident Betty Gay were concerned that the Lawrence Road and Main Street intersection was the more important place to address traffic.
Board of Selectmen chair Jim Keller explained that the intersection widening project would help alleviate traffic along Main Street, including at the Lawrence Road intersection, because there would be a specific left hand turn lane.
Many other Salem residents spoke in favor of the project, adding the widening of the intersection would help to alleviate much of the traffic that gets backed up along Main Street to the Lawrence Road intersection.
Voters will get the final say on the Main Street purchase and other warrant articles on March 10. The five polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.