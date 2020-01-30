CONCORD, N.H. – The two people in New Hampshire who recently traveled to the epicenter of a viral outbreak have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Earlier in the week the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) identified two people who recently traveled to Wuhan City, China as possible carriers of the virus that causes respiratory problems, but they were determined not to have the virus.
DHHS continues to monitor for new suspected cases of coronavirus in those who develop fever or respiratory symptoms after traveling to the affected areas in China.
“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Rapid identification and testing of individuals is critical in preventing the spread of this novel coronavirus. We will continue to work with healthcare providers to monitor for any additional suspect cases that may occur in New Hampshire and test as appropriate based on a person’s symptoms and travel to affected areas in China. The risk to our communities remains low.”
More than 7,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been identified globally in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., according to the CDC.
The risk of contracting coronavirus remains low in the U.S., according to DHHS.
While the virus is new, health officials have determined coronavirus has been transmitted person to person through the spread of respiratory droplets, and people can take precautions similar to those taken during flu season to prevent the spread of illness: frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick people, staying home if you are sick, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Reported symptoms of illness have primarily included fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, according to DHHS.
For more information on novel coronavirus, please visit dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.