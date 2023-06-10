WINDHAM — A fire at a house on Depot Road burned a whole through the second floor of the building on Saturday.
The local fire department received a report of a fire at around 5:22 a.m. from a resident across the street, according to a press release from the department.
Despite the early hour the homeowner was not there at the time.
Upon arrival firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves of the building. Inside they found fire on both floors of the two-story building and a partial collapse of the second floor. They also determined that the building was empty.
The fire was brought under control by 6:11 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Fire departments from Derry, Nashua, Londonderry, Salem, Hudson, Pelham and Hudson provided assistance.
Help was also requested from the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Materials Mutual Aid District’s Rehab unit, the Eversource Power Company and the Windham Building Inspector.
The blaze resulted in fire damage to both floors, as well as smoke and water damage to the building.
"It's not going to be habitable for a while," said Windham Fire Lt. Jason Sliver.
The homeowner has since been located.
