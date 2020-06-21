Candidates for state Senate filed to run for office ahead of the Sept. 8 New Hampshire primary. There are no contested primaries with only one Democrat and one Republican running for each district.
Each incumbent is marked with an asterisk.
District 14 — Auburn, Hudson and Londonderry
Democrat: Nancy Hendricks
Republican: Sharon M. Carson*
District 19 — Derry, Hampstead and Windham
Democrat: Joshua Bourdon
Republican: Regina Birdsell*
District 22 — Atkinson, Pelham, Plaistow and Salem
Democrat: Thomas R. Haynes
Republican: Chuck Morse*