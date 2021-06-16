SALEM, N.H. — School officials this summer plan to disassemble and pack away the protective plastic barriers installed in classrooms at the height of the pandemic.
That was among discussion Tuesday night, when outgoing Superintendent Michael Delahanty informed School Board members of initial fall reopening plans.
Salem students are among the only in the state to have had access to classrooms all year, albeit behind the barriers and with masks and safety protocols in place.
A decrease in COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination rates led to the latest plan, which prioritizes safety and normalcy for the 2021-22 year, Delahanty explained.
Without push-back from the board, he does not expect what was presented this week to change much, or at all, before being finalized next month, he said.
“We don’t intend to have any of our students wearing masks. We don’t intend to have the acrylic shields,” he said. “We will maintain our cleaning protocols. We will continue to provide hand sanitizer.”
Elementary school students, restricted to cohorts during the last academic year, will have far more freedom in their interactions next year, according to the plan.
Similarly, school buses are expected to fill up more.
“We’re not going to limit transportation numbers,” the superintendent said. “Though parents may still want to transport their kids if they can.”
By the district’s count, 10% of students opted for a remote learning option in 2020. Overall, Delahanty said student and staff attendance was “very high despite the hardships.”
A districtwide survey revealed that the “overwhelming majority” intend to return to school in person next year.
By that time, Delahanty will have retired after 17 years as superintendent. Current assistant superintendent for academics and support, Maura Palmer, has been named the next district leader.
She has been highly involved in the planning for next year, she said, including “every conversation” from the central office to individual buildings.