SALEM, N.H. – A North Andover man is accused of nearly hitting two Salem, New Hampshire, detectives with his pickup truck as they attempted to arrest him on drug charges.
Police records show that Stephen Hilton, 46, is now facing a felony count of selling methamphetamine, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled drug.
He also faces a reckless operation violation and a misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer, according to records.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said Hilton was being eyed in a drug investigation when Salem detectives attempted to arrest him on South Broadway.
“He took off from the detectives in a Dodge Ram pickup,” Smith said. “In his attempt to flee at a high speed he nearly struck two detectives while driving his truck at them.”
Police said Hilton eventually crashed the truck into a ravine on the railroad bed near the old wastewater treatment plant, off South Broadway at SARL Drive.
Hilton was arrested there and ultimately brought to Parkland Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.
He was released from the hospital on personal recognizance bail, according to Smith.
An arraignment date in Rockingham Superior Court was not immediately set.