HAVERHILL — Adriana Lopes, a 30-year-old emergency room nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, has a couple of unconventional pets that do more than just make her smile; they’ve become a stress relief tool for co-workers.
Lopes has been a nurse at the Haverhill hospital for nearly four years — enduring the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow-crawl back to normalcy.
This past year, caring for four goats — along with two dogs, a cat, numerous fish, three bunnies and a hedgehog — at her Kingston home has added a sense of calm to her unpredictable life, she said.
“I went into nursing right before everything hit a wall with the COVID pandemic,” she said. “You never know what you’re going to get when you go into the emergency room.”
She loves her job and couldn’t imagine leaving emergency care, but there are still days that are better than others.
“Sometimes you feel so defeated and that really depends on the day,” Lopes said. “Right now we are very short staffed. You’re tired and don’t know how you are going to make it to clock out time.”
The focus she has to give to her pets is a different kind of respite.
“I’ve found that’s my release,” Lopes said. “I love taking care of these animals and making them the best home possible.”
Lopes’ goats have made a huge impact on her well-being, so much that she’s brought them to Holy Family to boost morale among staff.
Two of her goats are under a year old. Lopes said the docile youngsters fall asleep on her lap, and she enjoys watching them prance goofily.
After one especially hard day, a fellow nurse asked Lopes if she could bring a goat to visit. and so Bambi, of the mini Nubian variety, hopped in the passenger seat.
“It’s like bringing your dog to the hospital and they love it because she’s so sweet,” Lopes said.
That first visit wasn’t planned, but ended up positively making a hospital newsletter.
“Something as simple as seeing a goat makes people happy,” she said. “It breaks up their day. It’s a treat that they might not have gotten in any other way.”
Bambi has visited Holy Family twice outside, both times on Lopes’ days off.
She’s trying to plan more visits to the hospitals, but staffing shortages have made things tricky. However, Lopes does coordinate visits from co-workers at her home to see the animals. She’s found that families also enjoy those visits and playtime.
“They make people laugh,” Lopes said “All the goats want to do is run around, sit on your lap and have your attention.”
