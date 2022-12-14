CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General John Formella recently announced that Elvis Guzman, 45, of Albany, New York, was sentenced in Rockingham County Superior Court for his role in “grandparent scams,” targeting older New Hampshire adults.
Between Oct. 27, 2020, and Nov. 6, 2020, investigators say Guzman and co-conspirators called 10 older adult victims throughout the Granite State and deceived them into believing that their grandchildren were arrested and needed money to pay bail.
The co-conspirators falsely told several victims that they were not to speak about the matter to anyone because they were under a "gag order."
Guzman served as a courier, according to investigators, picking up cash directly from victims.
Between Oct. 27, 2020, and Nov. 6, 2020, the defendant obtained cash belonging to seven victims, totaling $119,000.
Guzman pleaded guilty last week to six class A felony counts of theft by deception. On these charges, the court sentenced Guzman to serve 5 to 10 years in the New Hampshire State Prison,
He also must pay $119,000 in restitution to the seven victims.
Guzman also pleaded guilty to three class A felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft by deception. The entire sentence of 7½ to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison is suspended for 15 years depending on good behavior.
Further sentencing conditions prevent him from contacting the victims, working in any capacity with the elderly or vulnerable adults, serving as a fiduciary, and working in any capacity involving soliciting money directly from a consumer without court approval.
Investigator Calice Couchman-Ducey of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigated this case with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police, and the following police departments: Concord, Epping, Keene, Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua and Newfields.
The United States Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also provided assistance.
Anyone with information about elder abuse or financial exploitation should contact local police or the Department of Health and Human Services, Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.
