LONDONDERRY — Kids are off and running as Summer Fun Runs continue.
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 47th annual Greater Derry Track Club-hosted event returns at the Londonderry High School track.
Track club members will lead the children in stretching and provide running tips during the weekly runs.
Different age groups run various distances on the track. Participants will receive ribbons and shirts. Watermelon, water and Gatorade will be provided.
Participants can run run just one week or run the entire series. Non-perishable food donations are appreciated to help support local food pantries.
The program is free and continues July 12, 19, 26, and Aug. 2. Residents of any town can participate. To view more photos, visit derrynews.com