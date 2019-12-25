Officials: Car struck Applebee's in Derry

DERRY — A car struck the Applebee's in Derry early Christmas morning, entrapping the driver, according to a statement from the Derry Fire Department.
Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Derry police and fire were dispatched to the restaurant, at 14 Manchester Road, according to the statement.
Derry police arrived on scene and reported entrapment, according to Derry fire officials.
Derry Engine 3, Medic 1, Car 1 and because it was a car into a building Derry Engine 1, Derry Rescue 1, the heavy rescue trailer and the lumber trailer were dispatched, according to the statement.
They found a single, unbelted, entrapped occupant, according to the statement.
There was extensive damage to the car and moderate damage to the building, according to Derry fire officials.
Applebee’s was unoccupied. Crews used extrication tools to open doors, cut posts and cut the back of the driver's seat to extricate the driver, according to the statement.
An air medical helicopter from DHART was called and sent to a landing zone adjacent to Parkland Medical Center, according to fire officials.
Applebee’s received moderate damage to a non-load bearing section of the seating area, and the car did not breach the building, according to the statement.
Applebee’s will be able to use the unaffected seating areas and can reopen as scheduled, according to Derry fire officials.
The driver was flown to Beth-Isreal in Boston with life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
The accident is under investigation by the Derry Police Department.