May 4 is looming. We were supposed to be set free. But neither Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, nor President Donald Trump can safely make a commitment yet.
It's broadly accepted that a phased-in approach to getting back to normal — or anyway "the new normal" — will be necessary.
Here are thoughts from local officials as to how we might get to the other side of the pandemic.
