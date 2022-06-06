WINDHAM — A man found dead, shot multiple times in the head, on a Windham roadside last week has been identified by officials as Edward Johnson, 37, of Brooklyn, New York.
In a joint statement, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Johnson’s body was discovered Thursday, June 2, at approximately 7 a.m. on West Shore Road.
An autopsy the following day by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval determined that Johnson died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Following the discovery, Caron said in a statement, “Although there is very little information we can release at this time, I want to reassure all residents there is no evidence or information to suggest there is any immediate danger to the general public.”
The circumstances surrounding the death are being actively investigated.
