LONDONDERRY — The annual Old Home Day parade in Londonderry is traditionally full of marching bands, local organizations and businesses, officials, youth sports, and during election years, the parade is also a vehicle for politicians running for various offices.
And for this year’s celebration held last month, there was a lot to be happy about.
But town officials have also fielded some complaints about aspects of Old Home Day, from who was allowed to march in the annual parade to booths on the Town Common some say were not in line with what Old Home Day was all about.
At a Town Council meeting on Aug. 29, councilors were given a debriefing of all things Old Home Day, what worked and what, some say, didn’t.
Town Manager Michael Malaguti told councilors there had been some complaints, including some who stressed that various groups or individuals allowed to march in the parade were going against what the celebration was all about.
That included a vehicle sporting a Confederate flag and in support of a candidate running for office.
Candidates and political figures have been a regular fixture in Old Home Day parades in election years.
The town did release a statement about the Confederate flag, saying it was an unacceptable addition to an otherwise joyful event.
“Londonderry held its annual Old Home Day Parade on August 20, 2022. It featured bands, civic groups, community businesses, first responders, politicians and others who came to Londonderry to participate in a family and community-oriented event that celebrates Londonderry’s history, culture, and civic life.
Almost everyone who participated in the parade exemplified these values,” the release stated.
The statement continues saying the town was made aware of the vehicle displaying the small Confederate flag and that parade organizers had no advance notice and only learned of this as the parade got started, and it was “too late to intervene without disrupting the parade.”
The statement also the flag being in the parade was a “disgraceful display.”
Other complaints included some saying abortion activists were shouting out to the public about their views.
Town Council Chairman John Farrell noted that Old Home Day traditionally draws more than 30,000 people over its four-day schedule and maybe a deeper conversation about what the event is all about is due.
It’s also about not treading on any person or group’s right to free speech.
“But people need to be nice and behave,” Farrell said.
Farrell said more discussion would come as the town enters budget season later this fall.
He added there is always room for more help to get Old Home Day organized and planned.
Resident Ann Chiampa said Old Home Day is being blown out of proportion and should return to what the main idea of the event was in the first place. That being community.
“We welcome back former residents to town, that’s what it used to be,” Chiampa said. “We need to restore the meaning of Old Home Day. We need to remember that. It’s supposed to be a family event with family values.”
Councilor Jim Butler said the parade is a family event and maybe restrictions on who is allowed to participate should be looked at.
But Farrell added if the town starts putting restrictions on who is allowed to march and participate, it could be a “very short parade.”
