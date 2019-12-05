LONDONDERRY —It may be too soon to bring a full-day kindergarten plan before voters next March.
At a school board meeting Dec. 3, officials said more time is needed to get the plan just right, and that includes getting a lot more information out to the public on what a full-day plan would look like, and how much it would cost.
Superintendent Scott Laliberte, in a report to the board, said there are several options about full-day kindergarten moving forward.
Some options include putting a referendum/warrant article on the March 2020 budget to gauge interest in a full-day program, but that timetable would require a big concerted effort over the next several months to get information to the public.
Another option would be to wait until March 2021 and then let voters decide. That, Laliberte noted, would give much more time to get the plan and it's public presentation right so residents understand the proposal.
Another option is not to move forward at all.
But officials said taking more time is best and shooting for March 2021 may be the right option.
"This is something we could do our homework on," Laliberte said.
Board member Jenn Ganem said a full-day kindergarten plan is too big of an issue to hurry it through.
"We need to take our time," she said. "Something this important, there is no need to rush."
Getting the information to the public is key. And getting surveys out to all groups in town, not just families with children, is needed.
That includes senior groups, voters without children in the school system, and all who cast ballots.
"We need to engage as many people as we can," said board chair Nancy Hendricks. "(The year) 2021 seems reasonable to me."
Up until now, full-day kindergarten has been the subject of several surveys to see what residents felt was the right thing to do.
Last month, administrators presented information on surveys done involving parents with preschool and kindergarten-aged children. Survey answers showed a lot of support for a possible full-day program in town.
Surveys done in June brought 244 responses and in October 256 people filled out the survey.
More surveys were then done to coincide with parent/teacher conferences with families with students in grades one through 12 given the opportunity to answer questions about a full-day kindergarten plan.
That survey brought 691 responses, making the total more than 1,000 across all surveys done, according to Assistant Superintendent Dan Black.
About 76% said they would have favored a full-day option if it had been offered at Moose Hill School.
Right now, Londonderry does not offer a full-day program, but does have both morning and afternoon sessions at Moose Hill.
Moose Hill has been on school officials' minds, as enrollment numbers grow in those younger grades and facilities study work focuses on the district's buildings and what might work best if new space is needed to accommodate those certain age groups.
The facilities study group will continue, working in conjunction with consultants from the Trident Group, a firm that will advise the committee, district administrators and school board on a 10-year master plan type of goal to address those space needs at Moose Hill along with other projects.
"People are enthusiastic about continuing on," Laliberte said, adding if March 2021 is the goal for bringing a possible warrant article forward about a full-day kindergarten plan, work will get underway with that time frame in mind.