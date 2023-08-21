LONDONDERRY — It was a multiday event showing a lot of local spirit, community support and plenty of food, fun and friendship.
The annual Old Home Day four-day celebration drew to a close Saturday, but not without a final day showcasing all things Londonderry.
This year’s Old Home Day theme was “Small Town Living.”
Old Home Day is a longstanding tradition in Londonderry and includes a parade, Town Common vendors, and information booths, food, games, historical events, a road race, senior night meal and bands taking the Town Common bandstand to show off their musical talents.
The Old Home Day schedule kicked off Wednesday with the annual senior night barbecue, bingo and concert.
The next several days included a Battle of the Bands, food trucks, fireworks and the annual benefit softball game played annually between first responders in Londonderry and those in neighboring Derry.
On Saturday, the day began with a few raindrops but that didn’t dampen the spirit of the day starting with the annual baby contest followed by a parade kicking off on Mammoth Road and leading down to the Town Common where hundreds of people gathered throughout the day to enjoy music, food, fun activities and information booths hosted by local organizations, churches and clubs.
Marching units included bands, youth sports groups, town and school district officials, emergency vehicles, clowns, and many more parading down Mammoth Road.
Political organizations and supporters were also present during the parade. Both the Democratic and Republican parties were represented.
Gov. Chris Sununu made an appearance, walking the parade route.
Republican presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also marched in the parade, shaking hands and greeting spectators along the route.
The Londonderry Historical Society put history on display Saturday with displays and historical events and exhibits at the Morrison House and historical complex on Pillsbury Road.
Rounding out Old Home Day and Saturday’s schedule were the Millennium Running Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K road race and beer fest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.