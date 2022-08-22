LONDONDERRY — Old Home Day delivered once again as community members gathered to celebrate the event Saturday.
At 9 a.m. there was a baby contest on the Town Common stage. Winner this year of the Little Miss Londonderry contest was Brooklyn Beattie, 8 months old.
The Old Home Day parade on Mammoth Road attracted an assortment of folks, including Gov. Chris Sununu, who marched and shook hands with voters along the parade route.
Moose Hill School hosted a “touch-a-truck” event in the afternoon, during which toddlers could clamber all over large pieces of equipment.
The Morrison House Museum showcased all sorts of historical activities and demonstrations as the town celebrates its 300th birthday.
